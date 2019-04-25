‘Sports illustrated’ Stunner Jasmine Sanders Goes Topless And Rocks Thong In Sultry New Snapshot

Is there any look that Jasmine Sanders can’t pull off?

The Sports Illustrated model is most well-known for showing off her body in swimsuits for the publication but Sanders also poses in her underwear for many Victoria’s Secret spreads. Her most recent post shows the blue-eyed beauty pushing the envelope in a very NSFW pair of photos.

In the first image, Sanders leaves very to the imagination as she dons a pair of red and orange panties from Victoria’s Secret. The model leaves almost nothing private as she bares her abs for the camera and goes completely topless, just covering her breasts with her arm. The stunner appears to be wearing very minimal makeup and she wears her long, blonde locks up in a top knot.

And the next photo in the series is equally as sexy as the one before it. In the image, Sanders again poses against a white wall but this time she gives fans a look at her backside. While she still remains topless and covers her breasts with her hands, Jasmine shows off her booty in the thonged pair of panties.

Though the photo has just gone live, it has already earned the model over 3,000 likes as well as 80 plus comments and growing by the second. While most fans took to the post to comment on how gorgeous the 27-year-old looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on the sexy outfit.

“Oh Ms Sanders! You really got it going on,” one follower gushed.

“Literally you’re whole life goals. Can’t believe you exist in real life geeezzzz God bless you.”

“She loves to be naked,” another chimed in.

This was not the first time in recent days that Sanders went topless in a photo. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the swimsuit model shared another topless snapshot with fans, this time in a pair of peach-colored cut out panties that again, left very little to the imagination.

Just like the most recent image, this one also earned Sanders a ton of attention with an impressive 73,000 likes as well as 500 plus comments. The model, who is also known as “Golden Barbie” recently sat down for an interview with Coveteur, where she dished on a number of topics including how much she admires Bella Hadid’s fashion sense.

“I love it because it’s different and it feels like it’s something from back in the day. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s 2017, what is the hottest thing out right now?’ It’s edgy stuff that you don’t see any other girl wearing or thinking to wear, Sanders dished. “It has a gothic edge, but is still super sexy, she plays that fine line very well.”

Be sure to follow Jasmine and all of her updates on Instagram.