Chanel West Coast Bares It All In See-Through Black Panties, Corset Top

Chanel West Coast continues to turn heads as she posts still from her sexy new music video, “Sharon Stoned.”

Over the past few days, the singer has been flooding her Instagram page with stunning and sultry photos from her popular music video, and for most of it, she’s rocking an incredibly scandalous outfit. In her latest snapshot posted to Instagram, Chanel leaves little to the imagination of her 3 million-plus followers.

Her latest photo is taken from a side angle, but it still manages to show off West Coast’s killer body. The model wears a bright green wig and a face full of gorgeous makeup including blush, lipgloss, and eyeliner while pursing her lips and looking into the camera. Chanel sports a sexy black corset top that shows off her flat tummy as the 30-year-old uses one hand to cover her breasts.

On the bottom, the bombshell looks equally as sexy in a pair of see-through black panties that are sheer, exposing parts of the singer’s derriere. The Instagram star completes her look with a beautiful, chunky necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, and black gloves with a rhinestone pattern.

Her latest post has a lot of fans blushing and commenting. So far, she’s already racked up 32,000 likes and upwards of 300 comments within just hours of the post going live. While many of Chanel’s loyal fans simply commented on the post with various emojis, countless others gushed over how amazing she looks.

“Your music videos are always the best,” one follower gushed. “Hot Hot Hot Yassss.”

“Literally obsessed with this new one,” another fan commented along with a flame emoji.

And this was not the first time in recent weeks that the 30-year-old stunned fans with a still from her video. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, West Coast dazzled in another hot all-black look. In this particular image, Chanel stands in front of a vintage Lincoln car and wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled. For a pop of color, West Coast added a pair of red shades that she dips off of her eyes.

Like her most recent photo, the Ridiculousness star shows off her incredible figure in a sexy leather number, complete with a skimpy black bra and a pair of high-waisted leather pants that show off every single curve. That photo earned the bombshell her fair share of attention with over 29,000 likes in addition to 380-plus comments.

For fans who want to watch the full “Sharon Stoned” music video, they can do so on YouTube.