Olivia Culpo Busts Out Of Tiny Gold Bikini In Racy Instagram Snapshot

Olivia Culpo will once again grace the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which has been teasing its Instagram fans with sneak peeks of the edition that will come out in a just a few weeks. On Monday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the former Miss Universe that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old is featured in itsy bitsy gold bikini that consists of a tiny triangle top that ties behind the model’s neck, barely containing her assets and drawing the onlooker’s attention to her busty figure. Culpo teamed the top with a matching string bottom that sits high on her frame, enhancing the contrast between her tiny waist and full hips, highlighting her hourglass figure. In addition, Culpo is wearing a silver chain around her hips, adding a little bit of sparkle and sass to her outfit.

The former Miss Rhode Island is leaning forward as she supports her weight on her right thigh, in a pose that further enhances her flawless model physique. Her left elbow is resting on her hip as she looks fiercely into the camera with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive, yet defiant manner.

Culpo is wearing her signature brunette bob swept to the side and down in loose, textured waves that cascade toward her shoulders. She is wearing a little eyeliner on her upper lids that helps intensify her brown eyes while bronzer accentuates the structure of her face.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,800 likes and about 50 comments within just about two hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine and Culpo took to the comments section to praise the model’s figure and note their enthusiasm for the upcoming edition and the Miami event that will precede it.

“She’s ridiculously gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“A natural beauty for sure,” another one chimed in, paired with a string of heart eyes emoji.

Culpo has also recently been in the news for a less pleasant reason. Danny Amendola, the Detroit Lions wide receiver and Culpo’s ex-boyfriend, ranted about his ex in a now-deleted Instagram post in which he said he prefers to live a private life, differently from Culpo who “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” as Page Six noted.

According to Fox News, he has since said the whole thing was down to “miscommunication.”