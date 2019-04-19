Sofia Vergara Goes Bottomless On Instagram, Flaunts Legs For Days In Sexy Throwback Photo

The gorgeous actress wowed fans with a steamy throwback pic in which she showed off her chiseled legs in a sheer tunic and bikini bottoms.

Sofia Vergara certainly knows how to turn up the heat on Instagram. When she’s not documenting her chic, curve-hugging outfits in eye-catching snaps, the 46-year-old stunner enjoys sharing the occasional throwback photo – proving that she still looks as gorgeous as ever.

Last week, the Modern Family actress celebrated Throwback Thursday with a steamy topless pic taken in the ’90s, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time. This Thursday, the Colombian born beauty treated her 16.2 million Instagram followers to yet another sizzling throwback photo, this time showcasing her bare legs.

The newly-posted snapshot – one captured in the early 2000s, as Sofia noted in the photo caption – saw the stunning actress and model flaunting her chiseled legs as she posed laying on the floor with her shapely pins up in the air. In the glorious snap, Sofia wore nothing but a sheer Navy-blue tunic and brown bikini bottoms, showing off her killer curves in the very revealing attire. As she laid on her back with her head turned toward the lens, she struck a sultry pose, parting her luscious lips and giving a sweltering look to the camera.

For the sexy photo shoot, Sofia topped off her look with a pair of glittering gold pumps and an assortment of necklaces. She styled her chestnut-brown tresses in soft, wavy curls and donned a face full of makeup, which included dramatic dark eyeliner and a glimmering pink lipstick.

Posing against the backdrop of the city line, Sofia was photographed lounging on a dark tan carpet in front of a large floor-length window overlooking a terrace. The dazzling actress looked ravishing in the raunchy snap, oozing magnetism and sex-appeal as she flaunted her long, lean legs and sculpted thighs.

The sexy photo put her sinuous hips on full display, while also teasing her buxom curves through the semi-sheer tunic. To make the shot even more torrid, Sofia appeared to have gone braless underneath the head-turning garment, sending pulses racing and temperatures soaring.

Unsurprisingly, Sofia’s hot throwback pic earned her some viral attention on Instagram, garnering more than 170,000 likes in addition to over 860 comments. As expected, her social media fans rushed to the comments section to pile on the praises for her incredible figure and ageless beauty.

“LEGS!!!” remarked one Instagram user, while another wrote, “You are hotness,” trailed by a string of three fire emoji.

“Do you intend to kill someone,” quipped another fan.

“Looks like you took it yesterday. You haven’t aged at all @sofiavergara,” read another message complimenting the actress on her age-defying looks.