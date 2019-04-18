Kylie Jenner’s ‘New BFF,’ Tana Mongeau Twins In Coachella Thong With Girlfriend

Tana Mongeau has been making headlines for “replacing” Jordyn Woods.

On April 15, The Metro covered Mongeau’s Coachella selfie with Kylie Jenner. It came complete with a joking tweet – Mongeau was “applying for the position” of Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

April 17 brought an eye-popping update from this YouTuber’s Instagram.

The picture shows Tana and her friend, Ashly Schwan flaunting some major rear at Coachella. Both are wearing thong-centric outfits in black. Tana is on the left. Her crystal-embossed clothing is minimal, although paneled material covers parts of her waist. Peep-eye shades and knee-length black boots add a bondage-style twist. The look is mirrored by Ashly – black straps are wrapped around Ashly’s left thigh. Both girls are sporting blonde hair and provocative facial expressions. They also appear to be provoking some interesting comments. One fan aired his thoughts.

“Since when did Tana get so thicc [sic]”

Another fan called Tana “booty goals.”

Mongeau has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Her recent selfie with Kylie Jenner prompted enough curiosity for The Inquisitr to break down who she is. Tana has been mentioning the Kardashian-Jenners on Twitter for some months. A February tweet suggested a connection. It came with a touch of sarcasm.

“it’s so crazy because I feel so personally attacked by this Jordyn and Khloe and Kylie situation. legit personal. like i know these people.”

Tana’s Instagram suggests a bold personality. Her Coachella attendance sent fans the above picture. Once again, the bondage theme is prevalent. Futuristic shades, chains, and fishnet materials come complete with army-style boots. The look also flaunts Tana’s ample cleavage. As per Mongeau’s caption, she is channeling a portmanteau look of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and self-proclaimed “slut.”

When it comes to popularity, Kylie Jenner seems to trump everything. Mongeau’s selfie with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star currently sits at 1 million likes. The snap appears to have racked up approximately double the average number of likes for Tana’s Instagram updates.

Ashly Schwan is relatively unknown. Classed as a “public figure” via her Instagram bio, Schwan appears to have a similar career to Mongeau. Her YouTube channel has 278,000 subscribers.

Celebrity turnout at Coachella 2019 has been high. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived in luxury by private jet, per their Instagram update. Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Jordyn Woods, and Kendall Jenner have all shown their faces.

Mongeau is followed by Bella Thorne on Instagram. The two have made headlines for being in an “open relationship” with Thorne’s boyfriend, Mod Sun, per People.