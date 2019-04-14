Stella Maxwell Sizzles In Sheer Teddy & Poses On A Bed For New Instagram Post

Stella Maxwell shared a sneak peek with her Instagram fans.of what she was up to before attending a festival. The photo showed her lying on a bed with white sheets, as she rocked a sheer teddy. It had a low, plunging neckline with lace accents. The lingerie was made out of sheer material with floral accents throughout. Stella wore her hair in multiple, loose braids and posed with her right arm above her head. She wore multiple bracelets and smiled slightly at the camera with her lips parted.

And that’s not all, as she shared another Instagram photo that showed her posing against a yellow, floral backdrop. In addition to sunflowers, there were white roses too. Maxwell lay her hands on the flowers and wore a red, floral dress. She cinched her waist with a thick, black belt with silver buckles. Her hair was done in the same way as it was for the bedroom photo, and she popped her left hip to accentuate her curves. Her black bra was visible from under her dress.

The model shared several Instagram Stories that gave fans an even closer look at her daily life. She noted that she’s at the Coachella Music Festival, and shared selfie videos of her red dress. A zoomed out view revealed that she rocked a pair of black short boots with the ensemble.

Maxwell has found her footing in the modeling industry, garnering tons of fans along the way. During an interview with CLEO Malaysia, she took the time to give advice to others who want to break into modeling.

“To young models I would say be confident and strong. Love yourself and don’t ever let anyone tell you you are not who you believe you truly are. Don’t worry about comments on social media and about what other models are doing. Just be yourself and enjoy yourself and express yourself. I would also say work hard and be professional.”

Of course, the support that models receive on social media can be super nice to hear. But it’s far from a perfect world, with some trolls seeming to find their way into most posts.

But besides that, Stella also advices that “As a child your teachers and parents tell you that hard work pays off and I am not sure one can understand that saying until they experience that themselves.”

Maxwell noted that for her, the hard work paid off when she became a model for Victoria’s Secret.