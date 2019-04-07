Amanda Cerny Stuns In An Indian Saree On Instagram

Social media personality and model Amanda Cerny is in India nowadays, and a look at her Instagram page shows that she is making the most out of her trip, culturally as well as professionally.

The YouTuber recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 24.8 million followers to a new set of pictures, wherein she is featured wearing a stunning teal-colored Indian saree that made the model look absolutely gorgeous. She wore a cream-colored short blouse with the saree to reveal her sexy midriff. and opted for traditional Indian gold bangles, a gold necklace, and forehead jewelry — known as a bindi.

Amanda opted for minimal makeup because of the heavily embroidered saree and large-sized jewelry items. She tied her hair into a side braid to pull off a very Indian look.

In the snap, the YouTuber could be seen climbing the stairs of a Hindu temple with spectacular architecture. A man — apparently a priest — could also be seen standing in the background of the picture.

In the caption, Amanda asked her fans to take a moment to appreciate Indian design. Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture in question racked up more than 293,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments, which shows the model’s immense popularity on the photo-sharing website.

Most of the comments came from Cerny’s Indian fans. who appreciated her for coming to their country and immersing herself in the country’s culture.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Amanda looks like a “next level Bollywood actress,” while another one said that she is in love with all of Amanda’s Indian outfits. Another one opined that Amanda looks like a real Indian girl. Another Indian fan, who seems to be obsessed with Amanda, said that she shouldn’t go back to States and should stay in India forever.

According to an article by India Today, Cerny is a doppelganger of famous Indian actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, who invited Cerny to visit Mumbai. When the two celebs finally met up, they made sure to take lots of pictures together. Cerny also attended YouTube FanFest Mumbai 2019, wherein she showed her killer dance moves.

Per the article, pics of Cerny and Fernandez went viral in September 2018 when the YouTuber met the actress for the first time. Fernandez took to her Instagram profile and posted several pics of the two ladies from their meeting and was apparently surprised to see the striking resemblance between herself and Amanda.