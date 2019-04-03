Heidi Klum Shows Off Ample Amounts Of Cleavage In Low-Cut Black Sports Bra And Leggings While Doing Butt Lifts

Heidi Klum sure knows how to multi-task!

Yesterday, the model took to her Instagram account to share with fans a glimpse of her busy day. In the short video that was posted for her 6 million plus Instagram followers, Klum bends over on a workout mat and gets in a few sets of leg lifts as she holds her phone in both hands and answers emails. The mother of four looks incredible in a pair of black leggings along with a low-cut black sports bra that shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

The blonde-haired beauty also sports a pair of black sneakers as well as green-colored leg weights and looks like she is just finishing up an intense workout as her face is pretty well covered in perspiration. Though she goes makeup free and wears her hair slicked back in a bun, Klum still looks spectacular as she is in her element. Fittingly, in the video, Klum works out to the song “Melancholic Paradise,” by fiancee Tom Kaulitz’s band Tokio Hotel.

So far, the short but sexy video has already earned Klum a lot of attention with over 800,000 plus views in addition to 900 plus comments. Some fans applauded the 45-year-old for multi-tasking so well while countless others took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks, especially after giving birth to four children.

“Umm this is amazing and gonna be my new thing,” one follower commented.

“Go girl! I do these everyday! Mule kicks too!”

“You workout? I thought you were born that way lol,” another fan joked.

And the sexy video comes shortly after it was announced that Heidi would be leaving her judging post on the hit show America’s Got Talent. As The Inquisitr shared, Heidi and her former Spice Girl Mel B are out as judges on the upcoming season of the show. The ladies are set to be replaced by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough on the panel. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will return to the show as judges but the talent show is also getting a new host in Terry Crews.

Originally, Tyra Banks served as the host after Nick Canon stepped down. The new changes will take effect for the summer 2019 season and president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, Meredith Ahr, released a statement saying that she’s thrilled with the new cast.

“The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines,” she said. “I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Luckily, fans can still see Heidi regularly on her highly-followed Instagram page.