Devon Windsor Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Picture

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor has been posting some really interesting and stunning pictures of herself on social media lately. Tuesday evening was no exception, as the 25-year-old model posted a new snap on Instagram which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the snap, which is apparently captured for Chanel’s new campaign, the hottie could be seen posing topless — a move which sent temperatures soaring. Although Devon covered her breasts with the help of her arms, she provided a generous view of her cleavage to titillate her fans.

In terms of her aesthetics, Devon opted for smokey-eyes and wore a nude shade of lipstick, and she gelled back her blonde hair to pull off a sensual look. In the caption, she wrote “coming soon” but didn’t specify anything further.

The picture became an instant hit among the American model’s fans and followers, who favorited the pic more than 6,000 times within less than 30 minutes of having been posted. And that’s not all, but the pic amassed several comments wherein fans explicitly expressed their admiration for the model’s sexy body and called her “gorgeous,” and “beautiful.” One fan said that he fell in love with the snap, while another one flirtatiously requested the model to “open her arms,” implying that she shouldn’t censor her breasts.

This wasn’t Devon’s first picture of the day, as she earlier posted a sultry, up-close snap wherein she could be seen wearing a full face of makeup. She admitted in the caption that she is opting for a glam look for the day. The picture in question garnered more than 9,600 likes and various comments which shows that Devon doesn’t necessarily need to show off skin in order to get appreciation from her fans and follower as they seem to love her in every type of outfit.

Apart from that, she also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she could be seen getting her makeup done for some event. In another video story, she could be seen driving her car while wearing a white shirt and minimal makeup. And to excite her fans, she took the camera very close to her face to show off her perfect skin.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, the model — who has walked for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows six years in a row, was asked about her coping strategy when her self-confidence has taken a hit. In response, she said the following.