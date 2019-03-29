Beyonce Rocks Bold Cleavage, Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Oversized Tuxedo Jacket & Very Little Else

Queen Bey treated her 126 million Instagram fans to a sizzling photo on Friday. Fresh from her night of glamour at the GLAAD Media Awards – where she and her music mogul husband, Jay Z, were honored with the prestigious Vanguard Award for LGBTQ advocacy – Beyonce took to her Instagram page in the early hours of the morning to show off the head-turning outfit that she wore to the star-studded event.

The R&B diva rocked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles in very extravagant, skin-baring attire. In lieu of a dress, Beyonce poured her jaw-dropping figure in an oversized tuxedo jacket, one boasting a seductive black color and a very revealing cut.

The “Drunk In Love” songstress went topless under the elegant blazer, flashing a generous amount of cleavage through the lapelled plunging neckline. In classic Queen Bey fashion, the 37-year-old singer proudly flaunted her killer curves, putting her ample decolletage and endless pins on full display.

Proving that she can make just about anything look flattering, Beyonce cut a very chic figure in the double vent jacket. The black, sumptuous garment fitted her like a flowy minidress, skimming her things and unveiling a hint of her curvy hips.

The “Naughty Girl” hitmaker topped off her look with a sparkling silver necklace and matching statement earrings. She added height to her sinuous frame with a pair of strappy heels, ones decorated with asymmetric tulle bows, and accessorized with a glimmering silver clutch.

The eye-catching photo was not Beyonce’s only post for the day. The singer has long accustomed her Instagram followers to expect a trio of posts whenever she comes online and, surely enough, she delivered.

Beyonce dropped an additional two photos, captured after the GLAAD gala, in which she and Jay Z were pictured proudly grasping their Vanguard Award and showcasing the ornate statues for their fans.

The singer looked ravishing as she posed alongside her man. Meanwhile, Jay Z followed suit to his elegant lady, looking dapper in black-tie formal wear. The “Apesh**” rapper donned a white pleated shirt under a white dinner jacket and completed his look with black trousers and a black bow tie

In one of the photos, the power couple are seen holding up their Vanguard Award statutes and displaying them for the camera in a bid to show their gratitude for the recognition received from the LGBTQ community.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Beyonce and Jay Z were awarded at the GLAAD gala for their continuous support of the LGBTQ community. Beyonce declared herself “overwhelmed” by the honor and dedicated the award to her late Uncle Johnny, whom she described as “the most fabulous gay man,” saying that he was “brave and unapologetic during a time when this country was not as accepting.”