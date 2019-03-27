Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage In Plunging Blazer At Diana Ross’s Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian made a grand entrance at the star-studded event that was Diana Ross’s birthday party.

The reality TV star hit the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening rocking a striking and super shiny sequinned pantsuit that turned heads as soon as she arrived at popular cocktail bar Warwick to celebrate the legendary Motown singer’s 75th birthday. Kourt drew attention to herself by going shirtless underneath the plunging blazer, which allowed for her to flash her ample cleavage and black bra. Her glittery ensemble was a clear nod to the ’70s, featuring a boxy cut jacket and flared pants that hugged her perk booty perfectly, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The 39-year-old finished off the look with a pair of stiletto heels to add a few more inches to her petite figure, and she wore her long raven locks in a chic curly style with a side part. Kourtney kept her makeup along the same vintage lines, rocking a sparkly silver eye shadow color, and dab of light orange lipstick shade on her pouty lips.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by her family members, mother Kris Jenner and her younger sister Khloe. The latter totally stole the show on arrival as she donned a sexy golden gown and an extreme hair makeover to pay homage to Diana Ross during her birthday extravaganza. The 34-year-old swapped her usual sleek bob for long, voluminous curly locks that paired perfectly with her disco-style dress. The shiny golden number featured a deep neckline that barely contained her busty assets, as well as a huge leg slits that put her toned pins on full display.

Khloe completed the look with huge hoop earrings and a pair of golden heels, and she matched her makeup palette with the colors of her glamorous outfit, donning some golden eye shadow and big, dark eye lashes. Also following the appropriate disco dress code was momager Kris Jenner, who flaunted her age-defying physique as she walked into Warwick in a gorgeous (and also sparkly) green dress that featured a high-neckline and long sleeves, but which flashed a lot of skin because of its risque thigh-high split.

The gown was paired with shiny pink metallic heels, and she also carried a glamorous white furry wrap. The head of the KarJenner clan completed the ensemble with a striking diamond cuff bracelet and drop earrings, while her makeup looked absolutely flawless. The TV personalities were only a few of the big names in attendance, in a bash that even saw Beyonce step up and sing Happy Birthday to the legendary artist, as per Entertainment Tonight.