Kylie Jenner Goes Dominatrix In Strappy Leather Corset

Kylie Jenner vamped it up with a saucy social media post on Thursday morning. The self-made billionaire posted two images from her Germany Interview spread, and she is clearly in command.

The makeup mogul effortlessly blended old-school glamour with edgy seductress in the sexy Instagram pics. The mother of one flaunted cleavage, a barely-there waist, and come-hinter eyes in this set of photos which instantly went viral.

In the first image, Kylie looked directly at the camera in a seductive dominatrix pose. She wore a black bustier corset with dozens of straps laced through the shiny metal grommets on the front and sides of the garment. The 21-year-old wore high-waisted panties to complete the look.

Jenner clasped the sides of her face, subtly framing her generous cleavage with her forearms. She cocked her hip in a daring stance while locking eyes with the photographer.

The social media star wore the same outfit in the second snap, but this time she posed with her hand against her neck. The profile view of Jenner showed off her exquisite facial features, including her high cheekbones, full lips, and taut jawline, as well as her toned arms.

Kylie Jenner’s name is synonymous with makeup. She knows how to sculpt her face to highlight her flawless features. She chose to emphasize her eyes and lip with a bold brow and a stunning red lipstick. Jenner’s vermilion pout contrasted with the dominant black hues in this particular image.

The social media influencer wore a pair of elegant earrings by Anna Karin Karlsson. Her only other accessories were her nails and hair. Jenner’s medium-long nails were painted a shade of icy pink, while she wore her hair in Jessica Rabbit retro waves. Stormi Webster’s mom went ultra-glam with a deep side path and allowed her long black hair to cascade in voluminous old Hollywood waves. The effect was breathtaking.

The Inquisitr detailed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star talked about being named a “self-made” billionaire.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that.”

Jenner has an astounding 129 million followers. It’s little wonder that the photos racked up more than 1.3 million views in less than an hour.