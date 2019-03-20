Bikini-Clad Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Swimming Pool Instagram Photo

Cyrus is making a splash.

A married woman she may be, but Miley Cyrus isn’t above sending sultry Instagram snaps to her fans. On March 20, 2019, the “Wrecking Ball” singer updated her 88.5 million Instagram followers with what appeared to be a bit of a pool party.

With a dazzling-blue pool setting and chunky jewelry accessorizing her string bikini, Miley’s three pictures are as risqué as the captions accompanying them. Interestingly, the “Came thru drippin'” caption alongside the first shot seems to give a nod to Cardi B – the caption directly quotes lyrics from the rapper’s “Drip” track.

The update comes less than a week after Billboard reported Miley “[welcoming] Festival Season” with a completely nude Instagram picture.

Clearly enjoying the water, Miley’s March 20 “triple-whammy” post shows off a plethora of vibes. In one picture, Miley is lying back in the water, with her bikini visible. Another shows Miley’s full, lipstick-painted lips as she leans at the pool’s edge. Most captivating is the third – Cyrus is looking directly at the camera with one eye closed.

All three pictures showcase an interesting and eclectic array of chunky Chanel bangles, blue nail polish, and the star’s signature tattoos. Unlike Ariana Grande — whose controversial “7 Rings” tattoo sparked ridicule earlier this year — Cyrus’ ink seems to be spot-on.

Miley made major headlines around the Christmas period of 2018 for marrying her long-term fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. With a low-key wedding that steered clear of promotional pictures or press invites, the new Mrs. Liam Hemsworth only released Instagram pictures of the wedding after the event. Fans had speculated that their nuptials may have already taken place after a social media photo showing the couple — and a cake — went viral.

Speaking to Us Weekly about Hemsworth in March of 2019, Cyrus made it clear that she’d made the right choice. With a relationship that stretches back 10 years, Cyrus first met her man on the set of The Last Song.

With a penchant for showing flesh, Cyrus nevertheless remains unique amid a Kardashian-dominated age. Offbeat and always offering “something different,” Cyrus remains impressive for maintaining what is largely considered to be a classy finish.

Celebrity Instagram updates frequently come poolside. Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, and Teen Mom‘s Farrah Abraham all appear to have a preference for the water, but Cyrus’ March 20 pool shot stands out. Justin Bieber’s new wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) commented on the post, calling Miley a “beauty.”