Jordyn Woods And Kylie Jenner Are Bikini ‘Mirroring’ On Instagram And Fans Are Noticing

Their sizzling swimwear is showing an interesting pattern.

The days of being Kylie’s Jenner’s best friend are over. Jordyn Woods is now as famous as the Kardashian-Jenner clan she’s infamously infiltrated. Elle now reports this model as being “flooded” with business offers. This comes following the February cheating scandal that saw Woods’ name dominate headlines alongside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

A beady eye is never far away, though. As Cosmopolitan reports, some interesting behavior appears to have been manifesting as Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods continue to update their social media in the wake of the scandal. Fans are noticing.

“Is it just me or, every time you POST something, Kylie posts something right after?”

The magazine has been collating comments from fans spotting that Kylie and Jordyn appear to be “mirroring” each other’s mannerisms. Most notably, comes the apparent penchant for bikini pictures that both Kylie and Jordyn have posted to Instagram. On March 17, Jordyn posted a sultry swimwear shot that showed the model sizzling in a lime-green two-piece. Within hours, Kylie had updated her Instagram with a sexy swimwear shot that showed her daughter, Stormi straddling her mother, who seemed to be enjoying the sun in a tan-worthy bikini.

The pictures speak for themselves, but there’s more to it.

While Jordyn’s update appeared to be promotional in nature, Kylie’s focused on her baby. Little Stormi is “stuck” to her mother ” like glue,” as per Kylie’s caption.

Chronicling the timespan taken for Jordyn to “break her Instagram silence” following her Red Table Talk admission to “kissing” Thompson, the magazine spotted another pattern. When Woods finally updated her social media on March 8, she posted twice. The dual post precisely matched Kylie’s.

With variety as the spice of life, Jordyn’s next update came in the form of a close-up selfie. In case you haven’t figured out where this is going, the same appeared from Kylie as she took to Instagram with a close-up video of herself and Stormi.

As The Independent reported Woods “moving out” of Kylie’s guest house as the scandal unfolded back in February, this formerly tight friendship quickly became a hot topic. Kylie and Jordyn first appeared together on Instagram back in 2013, although their friendship stretches way back.

“Jordyn has tried to win Kylie’s friendship back countless times. Kylie knows that Jordyn cannot live the basic life after having it so good for so long. She also knows she can never trust her.”

As Radar Online reported a friendship potentially crumbling, the girls who were once inseparable now appear subject to the greatest test of all. Alongside her sisters, Kylie has been showing support for Khloe. How the Woods and Jenner friendship will pan out is anyone’s guess, but fans can’t get their heads around the “mirrored” behavior.