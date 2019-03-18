Blac Chyna Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Dress Following Soulja Boy ‘Phone Hacking’

Blac Chyna seems to rack up the exes faster than Ariana Grande does Instagram followers. The model and baby momma to both Rob Kardashian and Tyga is newly single (and she’s definitely showing it).

On March 18, Chyna updated her Instagram in a plunging, cleavage-flaunting dress that left little to the imagination. Posing in what appears to be her home, the outspoken reality star showed off her assets, but her facial expression seemed to suggest something deeper.

As Page Six reports, Chyna’s short-lived 2019 relationship with rapper Soulja Boy has reached interesting heights – not for its end, but for Soulja now denying that the relationship ever happened.

“What I look like dating Blac Chyna lmao I’m in a relationship with Tiona Fernan stop playing with me lol”

The tweet reported by Page Six was deleted, but it wasn’t the first. Soulja’s allegations that his former girlfriend manipulated his devices were posted to social media but likewise deleted.

“Blac Chyna hacked my phone. Smh I didn’t tweet that last tweet apology. I left my phone at her house smh,”

On February 15, E Online reported that Chyna and Soulja were celebrating Valentine’s Day. At 28-years-old, Soulja is two years younger than Chyna, aged 30. Chyna previously dated Kid Buu in 2019 in yet another short-lived relationship. As TMZ reports, Buu has a “child abuse conviction.”

Known for her brazen personality, eye-popping fashion sense, and risqué Instagram poses, Blac Chyna is the model whose apparent social climbing now sees her rub shoulders with the Kardashians. Her most high-profile relationship saw an engagement to Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna as a reality show, plus daughter Dream that the couple shares. Despite being a mother of two, Blac Chyna’s fame remains largely due to her eye-catching social media and endorsements with Fashion Nova.

Rob & Chyna was axed, but this model doesn’t let go easily. Entering into a messy lawsuit with the Kardashians, as The Sun reports, Chyna’s legal proceedings expressed her views.

“The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show canceled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house.”

As this model’s Instagram would suggest, taking a back seat isn’t her style. Blac Chyna’s following sits at over 15 million. Despite her Kardashian links, Chyna does not follow any of the Kardashian sisters on the platform.