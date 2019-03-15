Grace Elizabeth Goes Topless In New Pic To Celebrate ‘Panty Party’ With Taylor Hill

Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth has become quite popular on Instagram for her amazing looks and sexy body. The hottie recently took to her page and titillated her admirers with an eye-popping snap — one which left them drooling with excitement.

In the snap, Grace could be seen lying on her belly atop a sun lounger, wearing nothing except for a pair of purple panties. She tied her blonde tresses into a neat, high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of black shades to pull off a very sexy and chic look.

Although Grace censored her breasts by lying on her belly, she flashed an ample amount of sideboob and flaunted her smooth back which sent temperatures immediately soaring. The model looked away from the camera and flashed her signature smile to pose for the picture. Her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill could also be seen in the snap who donned a pair of green panties and accessorized with a pair of purple shades. Unlike Grace, however, Taylor smiled and looked towards the camera.

Within three hours of having been posted, the image garnered close to 20,000 likes and 115 comments wherein fans and followers didn’t hesitate to express their thoughts about the model’s sexy figure and showered her with various compliments. Commenting on the snap, one fan called Grace and Taylor the “women of his dreams,” while another one said that Grace definitely deserves to be the next Victoria’s Secret angel.

Another fan said that he admires both the girls and flirtatiously wrote that he wishes to be there with the models to rub lotion on their backs.

Apart from having fun with her fellow models and posing for VS, Grace was recently featured on the April 2019 cover of Vogue Russia, wherein the model could be seen wearing a cream ruffled dress with a plunging neckline to expose her enviable cleavage. The model wore minimal makeup and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very provocative pose. She also shared a few more snaps from the same photo shoot which became an instant hit among her fan, amassing more than 21,000 likes within six hours of going live.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the model revealed that her successful career as a model was not a piece of cake. She thanked her parents and said the following.