Sommer Ray Goes Braless Under Sheer Crop Top In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Sommer Ray has a rocking body, and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it. The 22-year-old Instagram starlet took to the social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a sheer crop top and a barely-there bikini bottom that put her killer physique on full display.

The photo shows that the fitness guru is wearing nothing underneath the white crop top, which has the words “Sunshine on my mind” written on the front. The top has a red trim on the sleeves and at the bottom, giving off a ’90s vibe. Below the message, three stripes in red, yellow, and blue add to this vintage style.

She teamed her top with a white mesh bikini bottom that sits high on the model’s frame, helping highlight her hourglass figure, particularly her tiny waist and famous derriere. She finished off her look with Lolita-inspired red framed eye cat sunglasses with yellow mirrored lenses. The social media model is wearing her light brown hair swept to the side and down in natural waves that fall over her left shoulder and onto her chest.

She is looking at the camera from over the lowered sunglasses with a fierce gaze and her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She appears to be wearing little-to-no makeup, letting her natural features shine through. She is posing in front of a tree as she holds onto a branch full of hanging fruit.

The post, which Ray shared with her whopping 20.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 606,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments within a few hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her rocking body and to leave messages inspired by the fruit tree.

“When life gives you limes, make lime juice,” one user wrote.

“How do you keep your hair so healthy it’s so gorgeous hun,” another one asked, a comment she paired with two black heart emojis.

The clothes she is wearing in the snapshot are from her brand, the Sommer Ray Collection, which she actively promotes on her Instagram page. Ray has amassed such a popular following on social media, not only because of her sultry shots, but also because she is a popular bodybuilder, as Forbes previously noted. In addition, Ray is also popular because, unlike many other Instagram models, she has never undergone any surgery to enhance her body, the report continued.