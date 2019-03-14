‘The Amazing Race’ Runner-Up Jim Raman Found Dead At Age 42

Dr. Jim Raman, who was a contestant on Season 25 of The Amazing Race, was found dead in his South Carolina home earlier this week, reports Us Weekly.

Raman, 42, passed away on Monday, March 11, though his body wasn’t found until the following day when law enforcement was called to his home at 4:30 a.m., as reported by WISTV.

Jim Raman, an orthodontist, worked at Irmo Smiles, a dentistry practice run out of Irmo, South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and went on to study dentistry from the Medical University of South Carolina’s College of Dental Medicine.

Lexington County officials have examined Raman’s body, and coroner Margaret Fisher explained that there were no signs of anything suspicious or criminal.

Irmo Smiles, the practice for which Raman worked, released a statement regarding the doctor’s passing.

“Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week,” the statement reads. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. We will be working to reschedule Dr. Misti Raman’s patients and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband.”

Jim Raman competed in the 25th season of The Amazing Race, which was filmed from May 31, 2014, to June 22, 2014. The season aired on CBS later that year, starting on September 26, and concluding on December 19.

While competing on the show, Jim Raman teamed up with his wife, Misti Raman, who is also a dentist by trade. The two adopted the team name “The Dentists,” and made it to the show’s final episode, where they were eliminated by two food scientists: Amy DeJong and Maya Warren.

While competing on the show, Misti and Jim placed No. 1 in the first, third, sixth, seventh, and 10th legs. As a result of those five wins, they received a trip for two to Dubai, Brazil, Jamaica, and Vietnam (four separate trips), as well as the ability to swap places with another team should they come last in the show’s first nine legs.

At the time of this writing, Jim Raman’s cause of death has not been released to the public. Funeral services are scheduled to take place in Irmo later this week, per the Dignity Memorial funeral home. Raman will be buried in Lexington, South Carolina.