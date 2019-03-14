Rita Ora Flaunts Her Assets In A Sparkling Sheer Minidress While On Tour

Rita Ora has taken Japan by storm. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker is currently on tour in Asia with her Phoenix album and things couldn’t go any better for the 28-year-old singer.

On Sunday, Ora kicked off the second leg of her “Phoenix World Tour” with an adrenaline-pumping concert in Manilla, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Her Asian tour continued with a sizzling performance in Tokyo on March 14, which left many of her fans feeling star-struck and completely exhilarated after leaving the venue. Earlier today, Ora took to her Instagram page to share several photos from her Tokyo concert, giving her 14.6 million Instagram followers a taste of the electrifying atmosphere at the Zepp Divercity arena.

The photo collage posted to Instagram revealed that Ora rocked the stage in a sexy metallic minidress, complete with a long-sleeved sheer top and a silver bedazzled bodice. The show-stopping outfit put her ample assets on full display as she went braless underneath the black sheer top, flashing a generous view of her cleavage.

Ora turned heads and sent pulses racing in her dangerously short minidress, which flared out into a billowed base that highlighted her curvy hips. The “Only Want You” songstress topped off her stage look with bedazzled fishnet stockings, flaunting her long, lean legs as she busted some crazy dance moves.

For her Tokyo concert, Ora certainly dressed to impress. A closer look at the newly posted snapshots shows that her dress was richly embellished with lavish sparkling details. Her curve-hugging bodice was adorned with countless glittering beads, while her skimpy flared skirt boasted two large metallic flowers on the sides, each one resting on chain fringes that draped down her hips.

The singer completed her outfit with a pair of comfy black ankle boots that allowed her to move freely on stage. She accessorized with statement chain earrings that mirrored the chain details on her dress.

Needless to say, the crowd was entranced with her performance, judging from the torrent of flattering comments garnered by her latest Instagram post.

“Your show in Tokyo was amazing!!! I really love your voice and music [heart emoji]. I hope you have a good time in Japan! Can’t wait to see your next show!!!!” wrote one very excited Instagram fan.

“Tonight was my dream came true and [your] show was so awesome,” commented another one of Ora’s Instagram followers, adding, “Can’t thank you enough for coming back to Japan! We will always love you [heart emoji].”

Tomorrow night, Ora is slated to perform in Osaka, after which she will take her “Phoenix World Tour” to Europe, as reported earlier today by The Inquisitr.

In anticipation of tomorrow’s performance, her fans in Osaka are already hyped about the March 15 concert, which will take place on the stage of the Zepp Namba live hall.

“I can’t wait to see you tonight QUEEN, have a good sleep for now and kill it for us,” wrote one of Ora’s adoring fans in a comment on today’s post.