Luke Perry’s Grave Is Not Where His Death Certificate Says It Is, ‘The Blast’ Reports

Luke Perry fans hoping to visit his final resting place based on the information in his death certificate will be in for some disappointment, at least according to an article by The Blast. They report that the Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale actor is not buried where his death certificate says that he is. The document states that he is buried at the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson County, Tennessee but the operator of the funeral home told The Blast that his remains are not there. He also manages a cemetery but said that the actor not buried there either.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Perry’s death certificate was revealed on Wednesday. It states that he died “ischemic cerebrovascular incident,” which is the official medical term for the stroke that he suffered on February 27. According to Mayo Clinic, ischemic strokes are caused by blocked blood vessels in the brain. He was 52 years old at the time of his death. The actor was hospitalized for some time before his family decided to take him off of life support.

“He never regained consciousness,” a source said to People Magazine. “Things were so dire that they put him under heavy sedation. He was gone, basically, by the time he got to the hospital.”

Perry is survived by his two kids, Jack and Sophie. He was also scheduled to marry his fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer, this summer. They were together for almost 12 years before he died. Public sightings of them together were rare but they did walk the red carpet together at the GlAAD Media Awards in 2017, People reports. According to a Save The Date card obtained by TMZ, their wedding would have been on August 17, 2019.

Luke Perry and fiancee were due to wed this summer and had even sent out invites https://t.co/bISarxKczm pic.twitter.com/rjq4vuhNvh — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) March 13, 2019

In a heartbreaking statement to People, Bauer thanked the public for their tributes to Perry.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” she wrote. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.”

People also reports that Bauer was at the actor’s bedside when he passed away along with his children, their mother Minnie Sharp and close friends and family members.

The Blast reports that they contacted multiple funeral homes in Dickson County and each of them has said that they did not manage the actor’s burial. They also checked with the county’s Planning and Zoning Office who said that a permit for at home burial was not issued to Perry’s family.