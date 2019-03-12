Alanna Arrington Flaunts Abs In A White Crop Top, Leaves Her Jeans Unbuttoned In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Alanna Arrington is rising in popularity, thanks to her risqué Instagram snaps which always leave her fans and followers excited and happy. And since the model has realized that it is extremely important to maintain an active social media account these days to stay in the limelight, she is trying hard to keep up with the trend.

The 20-year-old model recently took to her page and posted a new sultry snap wherein she is featured wearing a tiny, white crop top which allowed her to flaunt her enviable abs and slim waist. The hottie teamed the top with a pair of jeans which she left slightly unbuttoned to pull off a very suggestive pose. The model could be seen standing in a doorway to pose for the picture and accessorized with a cross-shaped pendant.

As for her beauty looks, Alanna let her signature curls down and opted for an almost makeup-free look which melted the hearts of her followers. As of the writing of this piece and within a few hours of going live, the snap in question accrued more than 15,000 likes and above a hundred comments. As usual, fans and followers expressed their admiration for the young model by posting complimentary words and phrases as well as plenty of hearts and kiss emojis.

Praising her beauty and stunning figure, one fan said that Alanna is “pure perfection,” while another one said that she is breathtakingly beautiful. And while many others called her “hot,” “amazing,” “extremely sexy” and “simply amazing,” a lot of her fans responded to her caption in which Alanna used a quote and called herself a “habitual bi**h.” Many fans wrote that she should not use such words for herself because she is beautiful, while others kept guessing what she meant by the quote and who it was directed at.

Last week, Alanna shared a picture with her fans showing her topless to send temperatures immediately soaring. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the picture became an instant hit among her legions of ardent admirers as the model maintained a perfect balance between style, glamor, and sheer sexiness.

According to an article by Vogue, although Alanna’s biggest breakthrough was her participation in Victoria’s Secret show, she has also worked with many other brands. Nonetheless, being associated with VS seems to be her most favorite modelling venture because she could be herself on the ramp.