Sofia Richie Spreads Legs Open In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie is back home following a sunny weekend by the beach, and she’s already turning up the heat on her Instagram page.

The 21-year-old Richie put her best modeling skills to work by posing next to her piano in a chic outfit consisting of leopard-print pants, a dark beige sweater, a long black overcoat, and some high-heel boots. While sitting on the piano’s bench, which also featured an animal print, Sofia leaned on the imponent musical instrument while resting her head on her left hand and giving the camera a sexy glance. Her dark blonde locks are worn in a loose style and mostly swept to one side, her legs are spread wide open and she seems to be adopting a relaxed posture.

That is likely due to her short yet tranquil seaside getaway this weekend, which she spent with both her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and her friend Diane and her boyfriend. Sofia posted lots of pictures and clips of her Diane having breakfast with an ocean view, reading books while basking in the sun, and even going for a bicycle ride. And while it is unclear whether she stayed at the same place as Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids, the whole group were spotted going out for lunch in Santa Barbara, California, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The famous trio stepped out for a family outing in Santa Barbara on Sunday, along with Kourt and Scott’s kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, as well as Sofia’s friends. Sofia, who is legendary R&B singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, donned a casual outfit consisting of a gray T-shirt and an army-green jacket, which she paired with ripped light blue jeans and white sneakers, as well as a small black handbag and black sunglasses.

Scott, 35, opted for a black sweatshirt and navy blue pants combo, as well as blue Nike low-top sneakers, and Kourtney went for an all-black ensemble topped off with a long beige trench coat. They were all seen heading to their respective vehicles as they geared up to head back home in Calabasas. Luckily for Scott, the two most important ladies in his life have found a way to get along, resulting in fun plans that included family vacations to Mexico and Aspen.

“Kourtney realize[d] she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away, which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if she continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia,” a source told Hollywood Life.