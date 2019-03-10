Andy Cohen Takes A Daddy Break To Dine With Sarah Jessica Parker

No matter how much you love your children, sometimes you just need a break to hang out with another adult. That’s just what new father Andy Cohen did on the night of Friday, March 8 — he hit the town with one of his BFFs, actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, on February 4, via a surrogate. He has shared many adorable photos on his Instagram page of himself bonding with the new love of his life.

Late last month, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Benjamin got to meet some of his dad’s famous friends. Cohen posted photographs of Kelly Ripa, Anderson Cooper, and Jimmy Fallon fawning over his precious little one.

One of the 50-year-old’s very close pals, who helped him out as he was preparing for his first child’s arrival, was Sex and the City alum Parker. The 53-year-old is the mother of three children — 16-year-old son James, and 9-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha — with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, and knew just exactly what Cohen needed to be baby-ready.

“Sarah Jessica sat with me for three hours on a Saturday and helped me do my registry. And she lent me clothes and burp cloths that she had saved from her kids. She labeled them all. She left me a big plastic container full of things that she knew I would need,” Cohen explained to People magazine.

Now that Benjamin is 4-weeks-old, it was time for Cohen and Parker to get together for an adults-only night out, and he shared a snapshot on Instagram to commemorate the evening.

The selfie was taken on the streets of New York City with the restaurant they had just dined at, Fedora, in the background. Cohen is sporting a black jacket and Parker is wearing an off-white coat, and the two celebs are both smiling in the photo.

In the caption, the late-night host said that the two “had a great date” at the restaurant, which he had not been to in quite some time. He said that the meal was “delicious,” and he called his companion “good company.”

More than 168,800 of Cohen’s followers have liked his post, and more than 1,000 people left supportive comments, including many heart emojis.

The restaurant the pair dined at, Fedora, is located in the West Village section of New York City and is described as “a modern speakeasy with creative cocktails and a menu of playful dishes” on its official website. Some of their specialties include a pork croquette, BBQ potato chips, and squid ink cavatelli.