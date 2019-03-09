Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Insanely Pert Derriere & Long, Slender Legs In Skimpy Beach Bikini

Australian model Natalie Roser has been capturing the hearts and minds of her fans and followers for some time now, frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to do so. While she has modeled for some of the world’s premiere style labels and magazines — including Maxim — she has perhaps cultivated an even more serious profile on social media, where she has attracted over 1 million followers.

In her most recent image shared to Instagram, Natalie can be seen striking a coy, confident pose as she strolls along the shoreline of Manhattan Beach, California, if the geotag is to be believed. Wearing a skimpy two-piece beach bikini in a broad houndstooth pattern, one which leaves little to the imagination, it’s obvious that Natalie knows the perfect angle to present herself to her admiring audience.

The black and white bikini does little to obscure her most feminine features, her muscular back and pert derriere on full display as the sun plays over her features. Her long, slender legs are captured in the photographic frame, as are her toned thighs. Her iconic golden locks are styled in loose, beachy waves which tumble down about her neck and shoulders. Shooting a smile over her shoulder to the camera lens, Natalie Roser reveals that she has opted for a pretty pink lip for the trip to the beach.

Perfectly sculpted eyebrows and long, luxurious lashes help to frame her beautiful blue eyes — a hue which blends in beautifully with the idyllic skyline and the cresting waves in the background.

Captioning the image with a simple shout-out to spending her downtime in California, it seems that Natalie was perfectly content to let her body do the talking — a choice which seemed to go over quite well with her devotees. Despite having been posted just moments ago, as of this writing, more than 3,000 users took the time to leave a like. Dozens more flooded her comments section with complimentary quips.

One user wrote, “That’s what perfect looks like. You. So so beautiful,” followed by a quartet of kiss emojis. A second Instagram fan gushed, “You are perfection @natalie_roser That Southern California beach looks fantastic on you,” trailed by four heart-eyed emojis.

Natalie Roser recently had a bit of fun, per The Daily Mail, in dressing up as a character from James Cameron’s box office smash, Avatar. Painting herself a striking blue shade — and going “nearly nude” in the process — Natalie adopted a fierce pose as the character of Neytiri from the film.

Well regarded for her sense of humor as well as for her naturally gorgeous looks, Natalie Roser’s fans can’t wait to see what comes next from her.