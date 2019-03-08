R. Kelly’s Former Lawyer Claims Singer Was ‘Guilty As Hell’ In 2008 Child Pornography Trial

In the latest of a series of developments in the R. Kelly scandal, his former attorney claimed the singer was guilty of the charges he was accused of in a child pornography case 11 years ago.

Ed Genson, who represented Kelly during the controversial trial, told the Chicago Sun-Times the disgraced artist, who was found not guilty on all counts in the June 2008 trial, was not only guilty of the child pornography counts, but even needed “anti-libido drugs” to control his sexual urges.

“He was guilty as hell,” the 77-year-old lawyer declared, before adding that he wasn’t sure whether Kelly had engaged in any “inappropriate” acts recently due to a measure he was forced to take after the 2008 scandal.

“I’ll tell you a secret. I had him go to a doctors to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else,” he said.

Genson, who worked for the Chicago native for over 10 years, said that he didn’t feel bad for securing his acquittal back then because he had “already done what he’d done.” He added that he often vetted his records, listening to his songs to figure out which ones would negatively impact the judge. One of the tunes that the lawyer told Kelly raised some serious concerns was what would eventually become one of his biggest singles, “Ignition,” because of the lyrics in the 2003 hit’s initial version. Genson claimed he had to change the words of the song as the initial demo suggested that Kelly was interested in underage girls.

“It’s a song related to a guy driving around in a car with his girlfriend. It was originally a high school instructor in a class teaching people how to drive a car,” he revealed.

R. Kelly was 'guilty as hell,' singer's prominent lawyer Ed Genson, who is dying of cancer, from first trial says https://t.co/I1gC8YS3wh via @suntimes — Craig Newman (@craignewman) March 8, 2019

Q: Is Kelly tampering with the jury by going on TV? “He is,” Ed Genson said. “I’m trying to figure out why he did it. I don’t know whether his lawyer is an idiot. He might be.” https://t.co/MNHSSMfBrv via @suntimes — Janelle Griffith (@janellefiona) March 8, 2019

The attorney of 54-years, who is now suffering from terminal cancer, went on to say that Kelly is “not a very bright person,” and that there’s a chance he may have become more reckless following the 2008 trial because people tend to “think they’re bulletproof” when they win a case.

“He has done everything he can to hurt himself,” Genson added.

R. Kelly’s camp asks Bill Cosby publicist for help https://t.co/I053Ve2rQO pic.twitter.com/79i7Bat7PG — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2019

The revelation comes just days after Kelly gave an explosive interview on CBS This Morning with Gayle King, during which he both claimed he was innocent, cried and wept, and even had to be physically restrained at one point, as reported by the Inquisitr. He vehemently denied all the accusations, telling King he “didn’t do this stuff.”

This was R. Kelly’s first sit-down since the airing of the documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, which resulted in fresh new accusations for the singer. Last month, he was indicted in a Chicago courtroom on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four victims, with three of them being minors at the time the alleged crimes were committed.