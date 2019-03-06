Sommer Ray Exposes Her Pert Derriere In A Splashy Swimsuit

Fitness model and social media influencer Sommer Ray is best known for flaunting her enviable assets and extremely fit body on Instagram. And to the delight of her 20.2 million fans, the model posted a new picture on Wednesday evening which sent temperatures soaring.

Wearing a multi-colored one-piece swimsuit from her own clothing line, the model posed for the photo while standing in a garden. In the first picture, Sommer flaunted her slim waist and well-toned arms, while in the other two, she faced her back towards the camera to put her perky posterior on full display. As for her beauty looks, Sommer tied her hair into a messy braid, wore some pendants and rings in her signature style, and applied little to no makeup to keep it simple yet sexy.

As of the writing of this piece and within two hours of having been posted, Sommer’s pictures became an instant favorite, garnering more than 580,000 likes and 4,000-plus comments.

Praising the model for her style and beauty, one fan wrote that he admires Sommer to the extent that he could keep looking at her forever, while another one said that he found the picture so sexy that he couldn’t even blink his eyes. Another commentator got a bit more flirtatious than others and wrote that he wishes to be Sommer’s swimsuit in his next life.

In the picture, Sommer also showed off her birthmark on her forearm which she often does from time to time. Commenting on that, one fan wrote that he loves her confidence and admires how she doesn’t try to hide her birthmark with cosmetics like other models who try to appear as unnatural as one could imagine.

Prior to posting the said picture, the 22-year-old model posted a risque photograph of herself wherein she could be seen wearing a white crop top which she paired with a barely-there green bodysuit — an outfit choice that allowed her to show off her perfect curves as well as her thighs.

The model held a cup of coffee in her hands, tied her hair into a messy bun, wore a full face of makeup, and struck a sultry pose. The post garnered a whopping 770,000 likes and close to 75,000 comments which shows that Sommer is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and that her fans are always eager to look at her new pics so that they can admire her body.

In an interview with Life & Style Magazine, the hottie opened up about her fitness routine and said that although working out daily is important to maintain a healthy body weight, consistency and taking care of oneself is the most important thing.