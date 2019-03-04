‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Wears Nothing But A Towel In Latest Instagram Snap

Instagram sensation Jasmine Sanders is turning heads once again, with a steamy new skin-baring social media post that certainly did not disappoint the model’s 3.3 million followers.

In her latest sexy snap shared to Instagram on Monday, March 4, the 27-year-old stunner looked like she was caught off guard by the camera’s flash — one that appeared to go off as she emerged from the bathroom. The model seemed as if she was either halfway through dressing or undressing for the night, as her signature golden locks were styled in a high half-ponytail and gorgeous waves that she playfully pulled at. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also sported a full face of makeup for the buzzworthy snap, one that consisted of a light pink lip and a smokey eye that saw her blue eyes pop.

But while Jasmine’s hair and makeup was done for the night, the model still needed to slip into her clothes. She was photographed wearing nothing but a plush white towel around her well-toned body. The barely-there outfit showed a serious amount of skin — and flashed an ample amount of the model’s cleavage — as she cinched the fluffy cloth closed at her bosom so as to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction.

Fans of the model, who frequently goes by her nickname Golden Barbie, went wild for her revealing new snap. The image in question has racked up over 20,000 likes after just four hours of having been posted. Dozens flocked to the comments section to show their love for the jaw-dropping model, with one follower even calling her a “beautiful princess.”

Jasmine’s latest photo comes after a night out in Paris, France, where she celebrated the launch of actress and singer Zendaya’s new collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The model also shared a few shots from the evening to her Instagram account, showing off her “70’s [sic] flight attendant” ensemble that consisted of a gorgeous white satin blazer and a bold red-blue patterned scarf tied around her neck.

Paris is not the only major city she has jetted off to recently. Before heading to the City of Lights, Jasmine was in Milan for Milan Fashion Week, where she walked in the Byblos fashion show. The model was also in attendance of a number of the New York Fashion Week shows in the Big Apple.

Jasmine has certainly cultivated a chorus of admirers on social media, and her fans and followers simply can’t wait to see what ravishing snapshots she might share with them next.