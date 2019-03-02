Lala Kent Sets Pulses Racing In Strappy Black Lingerie

Kent may be using an unconventional treatment to keep her peaches fresh, too.

Lala Kent is all about showing off her beautiful visage and very fit physique to her many fans on social media. Recently, the 29-year-old took to her “Give Them Lala” Instagram account to share a sultry snap with fans that seemingly brings out the exhibitionist in her. The golden girl, who is rumored to have broken up with her fiance, Randall Emmett, has never looked better in the photo, either. The Vanderpump Rules starlet pulls off showing a lot of skin successfully, and the snap shows her wearing sexy black lingerie that’s designed to set pulses racing.

The ensemble consists of a bra with peekaboo band accents that showcases her decolletage. Lala also rocked a banded corset and garters, and her pert derriere is fitted with a pair of ebony panties. Her complexion and makeup are flawless in the image, and she wore her honey-blonde hair in a tall ponytail atop her head.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, Kent will be featured on the cover of Women’s Fitness magazine in their March/April issue. In it, the TV personality gives an interview and discusses how it takes a lot of discipline and dedication to get that drop-dead sexy look and taut frame. For instance, healthy eating habits and stringent workouts figure largely in her daily routine.

The starlet’s trainer, Jenna Willis, dished to Us Weekly that they had stepped up her workout game in preparation for the now-defunct wedding. Before that, Willis said that Lala Kent “was on a four-times-a-week regimen.” Kent shared a photo of her working it and a few anecdotes about her diet and exercise with her 1.1 million fans on Instagram.

On the other hand, the reality star also relies on some unconventional treatments to maintain her ample assets and flawless skin. According to Bravo, one of Lala Kent’s secret regimens is getting the trendy platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP). The Independent reported that the skincare treatment, also known as the “Vampire Facial,” gained popularity when social media queen Kim Kardashian tried it out and shared pictures of the treatment with the media and her fans.

The vampire facial is touted to help with such issues as volume loss, collagen depletion, acne scarring, wrinkles, neck banding, and more. Lala Kent had the treatment applied to both her face and neck. She let her Instagram fans know that she treats her neck because she was blessed with “two wrinkles” there. Kent also uploaded video footage of herself receiving the vampire facial on her surgeon’s Instagram account.

The PRP isn’t the only facial that Lala Kent has applied to an area other than her face, according to Bravo. Back in January, Lala Kent and co-star Brittany Cartwright revealed that they both get butt facials. Butt facials, also known as a butt smoothie, entails getting your assets “exfoliated, steamed, and creamed,” they said.

In fact, the butt facial is one of Lala’s “favorite things.” And, as evidenced by the results of her steamy lingerie shoot, whatever Lala Kent is doing is working out perfectly.