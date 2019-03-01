Bella Hadid Hit Paris Fashion Week Runways With 101-Degree Fever

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been going non-stop over the last month, as she has participated in a number of Fashion Week shows from New York to Milan and now Paris. But while the 22-year-old oozes confidence and beauty as she struts down the catwalk, Bella recently revealed that the experience is not always a glamorous as it seems.

On Thursday, February 28, E! News reported that the model took to her Instagram Stories to reveal to her 23 million followers that she was sick as a dog during the hours ahead of one of the Paris Fashion Week shows she was walking in later that night.

“101 fever is not cute when walking a runway,” she captioned a photo of herself, expertly covering her face with the large white text. The snap was also adorned with emojis, including the green guy sporting a look of nauseousness.

But being under the weather didn’t stop Bella from hitting the runway. The model not only took to the catwalk for the Off White fall 2019 show – which also featured her older sister Gigi Hadid and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss – but also had the prestigious honor of closing it out.

The green-eyed beauty looked nothing short of stunning in a coordinated dandelion yellow and grey checkered ensemble that flashed some serious skin. The look consisted of a pair of dangerously short booty shorts that barely went past the model’s upper thigh and a long, flowing duster shirt that was cinched together just under her neck, showing off Bella’s incredible physique and posing the risk of a serious wardrobe malfunction.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Bella also rocked a pair of matching stiletto booties of the same checkered pattern and wore her dark brown hair down that fluttered behind her as she made her way down the catwalk.

The Off White show wasn’t the only runway Bella rocked with her 101-degree fever. The model posted a series of photos to her Instagram account from the Redemption show earlier yesterday afternoon, where she looked nothing short of perfection as she again had the honor of closing the event.

“Thank you for having me, fever and all,” Bella captioned her post.

Before heading to Paris, Bella served up some gorgeous looks at Milan Fashion Week, which followed a number of shows she walked in at New York Fashion Week. Luckily, she was able to have some fun in between by celebrating her boyfriend The Weeknd’s 29th birthday.

As People reported, the couple rocked coordinated camouflage outfits to The Weeknd’s army fatigue-themed party, which was held in New York City.