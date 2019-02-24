Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Shows Off Her Unbelievably Ageless Body & Perfect Cleavage In Tiny Bikini

British actress Elizabeth Hurley may be best known for her high-profile film roles in Bedazzled and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, but she’s also got a reputation for her timeless beauty and warm personality. Taking to popular social media platform Instagram recently to share a short video clip of herself emerging from the ocean in a barely-there white bikini, Elizabeth showed the world that she still has what it takes to capture the hearts and minds of her audience.

In this particular clip, the brunette bombshell saunters up a set of wooden steps as she leaves the relatively placid waters of a sea-green ocean. Fading sunlight reflects off of the surface of the water, adding a bit of background lighting to the affair. The star of the show, however, is Elizabeth Hurley herself — her tiny bandeau top hugging her prominent bust in such a manner as to leave almost nothing to the imagination. A delicate collar, slender arms, and trim waistline are all on full display in the brief bit of footage. Her bikini bottoms are also slight, in a matching white, and serve to showcase her toned, tanned thighs and long, lean legs.

Nearly every inch of the EDtv starlet’s iconic physique is revealed to the camera lens in the sultry capture. Her signature tawny tresses are windblown and are styled in beachy waves which tumble about her shoulders. Elizabeth accessorized her look with a pair of large sunglasses and a subtle nude lip.

Elizabeth gives her fans a big hint as to her idyllic surroundings as she mounts the stairs, letting them know that she’s currently on Milaidhoo Island in the Maldives.

In the caption of the clip, the world-famous actress reiterated her love for the small island — and gave a shout-out to her own Monique Bikini from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach label. Her fans and followers certainly seemed to appreciate the sexy demonstration, showering over 55,000 likes and well over 1,200 comments on the share.

One user wrote, “Nice video Elizabeth in the bikini,” followed by a grinning emoji and a bikini emoji. A second Instagram fan ranted, “I would love to be there in that nice warm climate and no doubt that water is clean because you are wearing a white bikini and it looks hot on you Liz,” interspersed with sun emojis and okay emojis.

Elizabeth Hurley has made headlines most recently for having settled a phone hacking case against News Group Newspapers. According to the BBC, Hurley — as well as Sir Elton John and Heather Mills — successfully reached an agreement against the media group responsible for publishing The Sun for having invasively intercepted their private voice mails.

Hopefully with her privacy a bit more intact, Elizabeth can choose exactly what content to share with her ardent admirers — and they simply can’t wait to see what she will show them next!