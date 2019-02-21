Mariah Carey Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skin Tight Red And Nude Colored Dress Before Las Vegas Show

Mariah Carey sure knows how to turn heads.

It’s not uncommon for the singer to plaster her Instagram accounts with photos that show off her trim figure and today was certainly no exception. Ahead of her Butterfly Returns show at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Carey gave fans a little sneak peak at the sexy number that she is currently wearing.

In the photo, Carey stands in what appears to be a hotel room as she strikes a pose. The 48-year-old tilts her head to the side as her long, blonde locks flow onto the side of her shoulder. She wears a slight smile on her face as she looks into the camera with one hand posed behind her back.

The singer’s amazing figure is fully on display in a skin tight red and nude colored dress that shows off all of her womanly curves. In true Mariah fashion, the diva wears a large pair of hoop earrings in addition to a face full of glamorous makeup.

It comes as no shock that Carey’s photo has already received a ton of attention from her nearly 8 million followers. So far, the image has earned the songstress over 48,000 likes in addition 1,600 comments and growing by the second. Some fans commented on the photo to gush over how amazing Mariah looks while others told her that they were looking forward to the show.

“Can’t wait to see you perform! I am soooo excited,” one fan commented.

“HOT TAMALEEEE! Loves ya much QUEEN!”

“So excited to finally meet you after day one Debut fan! It’s been a long time and I can’t believe it is actually happening! Excited for the show and can’t wait to see Roc and Roe!! You look amazing as always,” another chimed in.

Most recently, Carey made headlines for all the wrong reasons. As the Inquisitr reported, Carey is suing her former assistant, Lianna Shakhnazaryan, for for violating a nondisclosure agreement. But Lianna clapped back with a lawsuit of her own, saying that Carey and Stella Bulochnikov, her former manager, did a number of things to her including “wrongful termination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination and harassment, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, racial discrimination, sexual harassment, failure to pay earned wages upon termination, breach of oral contract, rescission of contract, violation of the Bane Act, violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and battery.”

Carey reportedly is suing Shakhnazaryan after she attempted to blackmail her with embarrassing recordings. Shakhnazaryan reportedly told Mariah that she would give her the tapes back in exchange for $8 million. The singer had some choice words, calling Lianna a “grifter, a Peeping Tom, and an extortionist.”