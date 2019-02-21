‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger Has Intimate Video Leaked Online

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger has reportedly become the victim of a hacker, who leaked an intimate video of her online.

According to Pop Culture, a clip of Nicole Scherzinger and her former boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, in bed together was released by hackers and viewed nearly 300,000 times. The Masked Singer judge and former Dancing With The Stars contestant allegedly took legal action to have the tape taken down.

“Nicole will be heartbroken that such footage has found its way online. It was never intended for the public domain. Nicole wants it down. It’s hugely embarrassing and distressing for her to have something this intimate and private out there,” a source told the Sun.

In addition, Scherzinger is said to be worried that more photos or videos could be released, as there is no telling what the hackers may have seen, or what their plans are for releasing more private content.

“Nicole’s very worried that more videos and pictures will be leaked in the next couple of days. She feels hugely violated that someone’s been looking through her private pictures and is concerned this is just the start of a nightmare. She’s particularly worried as she deleted that video a long time ago, so it must have been hacked from the Cloud,” the insider added.

As many fans will remember, Nicole Scherzinger was a member of the Pussycat Dolls, an all-female singing group that featured her as the leader. The group belted out hits such as “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” and “Buttons.”

Since the group broke up, Nicole went on to win Dancing with the Stars with her partner, Derek Hough, and then landed a gig as a judge on The X Factor, before allegedly being axed by Simon Cowell, who was reportedly looking to bring in a younger demographic.

However, Scherzinger didn’t stay down for long. The singer soon found a job as one of the panelists on Fox’s new hit singing series, The Masked Singer. The show offers a unique spin on singing competitions as celebrities hide their faces and identities from the world as they sing in elaborate costumes, all the while giving clues about who they are.

The show has been a success in its first season and has already been renewed for Season 2 ahead of the Season 1 finale. Currently, three performers are left, and all will be revealed during next week’s big finale.

Fans can see Nicole Scherzinger when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on Fox.