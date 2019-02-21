Halsey Rocks High-Rise Latex Pants & Red Long Hair In Latest Instagram Post

Halsey took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a pair of latex pants as she celebrates the release of the upcoming video of her collaboration with boyfriend Yungblud. In the photo in question, the singer is rocking the sexy pants that sit high on her waist, helping accentuate her slender torso and legs.

Her killer pants have metal buttons at the front and on the pockets, adding extra edge to the piece. She paired them with a black T-shirt that is tucked in, and appears to have a picture at the front, though the image is blocked by hair strands.

Halsey is wearing long, red hair with dark roots, which is likely either a wig or extensions, considering she has very short hair. The “Without Me” hitmaker is posing with her arms up over her head in a celebratory fashion as she stands in a hallway with one of her legs propped forward, in a way that accentuates her body’s natural curves.

The “Bad at Love” singer is looking straight at the camera with her mouth open. She is wearing dark eyeliner and mascara on her eyes, while her lips appear to be natural.

The post, which the New Jersey singer shared with her 11.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 163,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments in just half an hour, at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform and fans of Halsey took to the comments section to share their admiration for the singer.

“Bae you are like the fire that runs through my veins,” one user wrote, a message emphasized by fire emoji.

“Amazing, strong, beautiful, sweet, heart of gold. Powerful,” another one listed.

As NME magazine reported, Halsey and the British rock star performed their collab song “11 Minutes” live for the very first time during Yungblud’s concert in Sydney on February 14. Their song, which dropped their previous day on February 13, features Blink-182’s Travis Barker, the report continued.

Halsey took to her Instagram on last week to announce that the music video for the tune will be released tomorrow, Thursday, February 21. Today, she once again took to the popular social media platform to share her excitement over the music clip.

“The 11 minutes video is out tomorrow!!!!! 12pm PST. I’m very excited for this one like wowowow,” she captioned the post.

As Hot New Hip Hop noted, it was a matter of time before the lovebirds dropped a song together.

“As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo,” the report quotes her.