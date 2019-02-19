Ashley Tisdale Lifts Up Her Cut-Out Swimsuit To Show Off Her Tan In New Photo

Ashley showed some serious skin in a new bathing suit snap.

Ashley Tisdale is showing off her tan in a sultry new photo shared to her official Instagram account. The former High School Musical actress flaunted her amazing body in a cut-out swimsuit on social media on February 18 as she treated her 10.8 million followers on the social media site to a snap of herself in her swimwear.

The stunning new photo posted online by the star this week showed Tisdale slightly lifting up the bottom of her swimsuit to reveal her tan to the world as she proudly revealed her toned body in the white and tan one-piece. The suit perfectly showcased the talented singer and actress’s impressive abs with a cut-out across the torso.

Posing for the mirror selfie in her bathroom, the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress hid her face with her phone though her short blonde bob could be seen flowing down to her shoulders. She was also rocking a stunning ring on her right hand.

And despite it only being February, Ashley revealed in the caption of the photo that she’s already looking forward to the sunshine as she shared the bathing suit snap. The “It’s Alright, It’s OK” singer asked her almost 11 million followers on Instagram who’s already ready for the summer.

The skin-baring new snap came shortly after the Inquisitr reported last month that Ashley was proudly showing off her body as she gave her fans a glimpse at her new music video.

The former Disney Channel star posted snaps of herself posing in the bathtub in scenes shot for the music video for her latest single, titled “Love Me And Let Me Go.”

The song is featured on her upcoming third studio album called Symptoms. Tisdale – who starred as Sharpay Evans in all three High School Musical movies in which she appeared alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron – last released a full-length album 10 years ago in 2009 when she dropped Guilty Pleasure.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for JDRF LA Chapter

As for how Ashley gets into the amazing shape she’s been proudly showing off online on social media, she’s revealed her secrets to getting such a toned body and keeping healthy in the past.

Speaking to People back in 2017, Tisdale admitted that she’d cut dairy out of her diet and also really cut down on the carbs she eats.

“As much as I love carbs I cut them down a lot,” the singer and actress told the outlet at the time, revealing that she now only allows herself to indulge with carbs once a week.

Ashley also shared her health and beauty tips with the site.

“Drinking plenty of water and sleep are my biggest beauty tips. Treat your body how you treat your skin and you will always feel good!” Tisdale said.