Alexina Graham Goes Topless And Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior On Instagram

She might not be very popular on Instagram, but British model Alexina Graham is one of the most most buzzed-about rising stars in the modeling Industry. Having walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the third time in 2018, the model has also worked for renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and Philipp Plein.

The model recently took to social media and completely stunned her 440,000-plus Instagram followers by going completely topless in her newest snap. The model let her red hair down, wore minimal makeup, and censored her breasts with the help of her arms. To appear even sexier, Alexina wore a pair of black, multi-strap thong that allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display.

As expected, the post in question became an instant hit among her followers, so much so that it racked up more than 13,000 likes and 130-plus comments within an hour of going live. Per usual, followers openly expressed their admiration for the model’s body in the comments section.

One fan wrote that he is totally in love with her body and pretty face, while a female commentator said that Alexina is an inspiration to her because the model is oozing with style inside and out, from head to toe. She added that the 28-year-old model is, without a shadow of doubt, a natural beauty and she effortlessly exudes elegance and sexiness.

The model, who is a brand ambassador for L’Oréal, also posted an Instagram Story on Sunday wherein she could be seen playing with her twin nephews. She also posted a picture with them on Sunday and in the caption, she wrote that she would love to guide, love, and spoil the twins.

Commenting on the cute picture, many fans wrote that the kids are lucky to have such a beautiful and loving aunt, while a few male fans wrote that they wished to be kids too so that they could be cuddled by the beautiful model. One fan also wrote that he would love to be the kids’ uncle, implying that he wants to marry Alexina.

Speaking about her experience with Victoria’s Secret, Megan talked to the Fashion Spot and revealed that working for the lingerie company’s annual extravaganza is not only about donning sexy lingerie sets and walking the ramp; there is a lot more to it.