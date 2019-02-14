Josephine Skriver Rocks Lace Panties And Tiny Red Crop Top For Latest Risque Instagram Post

The model flaunted her flawless figure in a new set of unedited photos.

Victoria’s Secret Model Josephine Skriver wants her fans to remember to love themselves this Valentine’s Day, a mantra she reminded them of with a sexy new Instagram post in which she flaunted her “perfect imperfects” in a revealing new set of unedited photos that were sure to get people hot under their collars.

In the first of the set of three pictures shared on Thursday, February 14, Josephine sizzled in a skimpy outfit on theme with the holiday of love, sporting a pair of high-waist lace panties covered in red hearts and accented with a red crisscross pattern on the sides. The lingerie model paired the garment with a bright red-ribbed crop top, exposing her trim waist and insanely toned abs to her fans as she gave the camera a sultry look. Josephine wore her light brown hair messily down around her face while a pair of neon red angel wings illuminated behind her, an accessory she’s used to wearing as she walks to down the catwalk in the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

The Danish beauty left little to the imagination in the second photo of her post, where she was captured with her backside to the camera as she ran her fingers through her long hair. The model put her curvy booty on full display in a stringy neon green one-piece that covered her chest with a sheer, triangle style top. Josephine had previously shared photos of the barely-there garment earlier this week on her Instagram account, but this was the first look at the back of the ensemble, and it certainly did not disappoint.

The 25-year-old concluded her risque Valentine’s Day post with another look at her curvaceous derriere, which she flaunted in a cheeky pair of sheer red panties that sat high on her hips. The model went topless for the skin-baring photograph, wrapping one arm around her chest for the photo as she peered over her shoulder to look at the camera.

Josephine’s 5.7 million Instagram followers went wild for the steamy new set of photos, which at the time of this writing had racked up more than 50,000 likes within the first hour of being uploaded. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the green-eyed beauty not only on yet another set of stunning photos but for choosing to share them without any editing.

“Thank you for posting unedited photos! I have stretch marks I’ve always been shy about, not my fault I grew so tall so fast! Thank you for showing us what a real woman is and for projecting a healthy body image!” one follower commented on the post.

Another fan got a response from Josephine after expressing how happy she was to see her embrace her stretch marks, and thanking her for “motivating us to be ourselves.”

“I want people to know it’s normal to have them,” the model wrote back. “Way too many girls are insecure about their ‘imperfections’ and we should be. It’s part of what makes us so wonderful!”