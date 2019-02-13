Sommer Ray Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Racy Instagram Video

Sommer Ray is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old fitness guru took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video in which she is featured in different swimsuits, flaunting her incredible physique.

The clip in question begins by showing the social media model in a silver one-piece swimsuit with an interesting neckline and back featuring a series of strings as Sommer strikes sultry poses in front of a wall. The video then cuts to a segment of Sommer donning the same one-piece on a white-sanded beach before capturing her in a shower.

The clip then moves to a segment showing the model on what looks like the same beach but in a different swimsuit. This time, Sommer is rocking a two-piece bikini, consisting of pink thong and matching top as she holds her hair up, facing the ocean. Sommer then gets down on all fours as she strikes a sexy pose on the sand.

The video returns to footage of Sommer in the first one-piece as she walks along the beach, flaunting her internet-famous booty along the way. Through the clip, the model strikes poses that accentuates her killer figure, particularly her backside.

In the caption, she included the title of Ariana Grande’s song, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

The video, which Sommer shared with her impressive 19.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 2.3 million times, garnering more than 686,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to compliment the model’s physique and to engage with her caption.

“Ima break up with my girlfriend and i don’t even have one,” one user chimed in.

“Can I be ur crush for Valentin’s day?” another one asked.

Since she started taking Instagram seriously in 2015, she has amassed an impressive base that has allowed her to make a living off of it. In addition to showing off her famous booty, she also shares fitness tips. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sommer said that she hits the gym five days a week, alternating the days to allow her body to recover.

“If my glutes are sore, I tell myself, ‘I probably shouldn’t work them today,’ I just listen to my body… There’s not a certain exercise or specific workout that’s beneficial. I switch it up every day and try to make it fun, because as soon as it feels like a job, you don’t want to do it,” she said in the interview.