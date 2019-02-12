Nina Dobrev Flashes Major Cleavage In Nude Gown In Latest Instagram Post

Nina Dobrev is so genuine in her approach to fame that she has become one of the most relatable Hollywood stars out there.

On Monday, the actress shared a series of snaps and videos of herself getting ready for and attending Sunday’s Grammy Awards, which included “carb-loading” for the ceremony, fangirling over Lady Gaga, and supporting her Degrassi co-star and fellow Canadian, Drake, during his acceptance speech. Nina also shared photos of her entire look, which consisted of a gorgeous light-pink Dior gown paired with a black hand-purse and some heels. Her brunette locks were styled into a tight low bun, which was kept in place with the help of a black Dior headband adorned with a sparkly diamond-encrusted piece

The dress featured a low neckline that put her busty assets on full display, and she also donned butterfly diamond earrings and a few shiny rings across her fingers for an extra spark in what was already a very glamorous ensemble. The Fam star completed the look with a classic smokey eye and some nude lipstick shade. According to her caption, Kate Young was the stylist behind her stunning look, while celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood took care of her hair and Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee did her makeup.

Nina also took to her Instagram stories to share lots of photos and clips from the run-up to the Grammys, as well as from the event itself. Earlier in the day, she was seen sitting on a movie-set-style chair with her name on it while her glam squad got her ready for the evening. She then made sure to fuel up before heading to the ceremony, as she ordered some sushi to keep her energy levels up throughout the evening. And to what would certainly be hysteria from her 12-year-old self, Nina even managed to get a picture with the Backstreet Boys on the red carpet.

She was also spotted enjoying Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus’ performance while waiting backstage for her turn to go up there and present an award and later on sang along to Lady Gaga’s performance of “Shallow.” Nina also recorded what was probably one of the most controversial moments of the night, when her friend Drake, who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Grammys for years, showed up to accept his award for Rap Song of the Year, only to diss the event in his speech.

“If you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. You already won,” the “God’s Plan” artist famously said before his mic was cut off.