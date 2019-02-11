Olivia Culpo Flaunts Sexy Midsection On Instagram

Olivia Culpo continues to show off her toned body on social media. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model loves to flaunt her famous curves online, and decided to kick off the week with another sexy photograph.

On Monday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a sports bra and a pair of skin-tight leggings. The model’s rock hard abs were on full display as she showed off her flat tummy on social media.

Culpo also put her lean legs on full display in the two photos that she posted. In the steamy snapshot, Olivia is seen striking a pose as she puts her hand on her hip. She holds her phone in her other hand.

Olivia has her shoulder-length dark hair parted to the side, styled in straight locks. She had on minimal makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, neutral eye shadow, and a nude lip.

Culpo is joined by her friend, Daria Valles, who shows off her curvy backside by putting her back to the camera, twisting her torso to look back at the camera lens.

In the caption of the snapshot, Olivia calls Daria her “hype woman,” and revealed to her followers that Daria has tricks. In the second photo of the set, Daria bends over and touches the ground.

Meanwhile, Daria is not the only person who Olivia Culpo is spending time with. The model has reportedly reunited with her casual boyfriend, Danny Amendola.

The couple had broken up in the past, then gotten back together before splitting again in October of 2018. The pair called it quits after Danny was photographed on the beach with a bikini-clad Miami sports reporter — Bianca Peters — while Olivia was in Australia for a photo shoot.

However, in January, the couple were spotted together. Just Jared reports that they had lunch in WeHo, and again later when they attended dinner with some of their friends at Nobu in Malibu.

Hollywood Life then reported that the pair couldn’t stay away from one another because of their insane chemistry.

“Danny can’t quit Olivia, he thinks she is too hot and feels that their chemistry is undeniable. Despite some mistakes he has made in their relationship, Danny feels lucky that Olivia has forgiven him and he believes they are destined to be together,” an insider told the outlet, adding, “they are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together.”

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo by following her on Instagram.