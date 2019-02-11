‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Jack Comes Through For Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 12, bring Jack standing up for Kyle. Plus, it’s a huge day for Abby and Arturo as a huge spread about their wedding is featured in a famous magazine.

In an effort to distract the media from her family’s part in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder case, Abby (Melissa Ordway) convinced Arturo (Jason Canela) to push their wedding plans front and center in order to gain some positive press and keep people from writing about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) impending arrest. Abby even told Arturo he had to get used to things like big, splashy photoshoots if he’s going to be part of the Newman family, and Arturo obliged her in the end and promised he could get used to such things.

According to She Knows Soaps, in just a few short days, the official announcement of Abby and Arturo’s engagement hits the cover of Life & Style magazine. It’s a huge deal, but it could be overshadowed by Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) surprising confession, according to Inquisitr. Of course, Abby might not hate seeing her stepmother Nikki in handcuffs as opposed to her father, Victor. However, as long as Nikki is in trouble, Victor will not be happy, so that should make Abby care at least a little bit.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nikki plot their next move. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6m47OpYOGw pic.twitter.com/JNETEtaJjw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 7, 2019

The magazine cover happily announces their engagement, and now Abby and Arturo must plan a wedding befitting such a grand announcement. While Abby mentioned she’s been married before, that may not be enough to stop her from becoming the ultimate Newman bridezilla.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) steps up for Kyle (Michael Mealor) in a big way. Jack comes to his son’s defense when somebody speaks out against him. For a while, Jack and Kyle had some animosity toward each other, but they’ve settled into an excellent father-son relationship since Kyle’s been back in Genoa City and working at Jabot. Perhaps the fact that Jack left to work at Dark Horse helped since Kyle was no longer gunning for the same position his dad wanted.

Of course, now Kyle has girl troubles with Lola (Sasha Calle) second-guessing every single thing he does and Summer (Hunter King) back in town dead set on getting him back by coming between him and Lola. Things get tricky for Kyle this week, and it’s great to see that Jack has his back when it really counts. It looks like Kyle will end up in a tangled web before all is said and done.