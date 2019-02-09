Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In ‘Otherworldly’ Tulle Dress

The gorgeous model turned heads in a frilled tulle mini-dress at the Tomo Koizumi NYFW show.

Emily Ratajkowski dazzled last night at the flamboyant “fairytale” spectacle that was Tomo Koizumi’s New York Fashion Week debut. The gorgeous model left a lasting impression as she glided down the staircase in a buoyant ivory mini-dress, flaunting a new “dramatic” look that turned heads and left the audience speechless.

Earlier today, the 27-year-old bombshell took to her Instagram page to share a mesmerizing photo from Friday’s fashion event — and to show off the incredible frock to her social media fans.

The show-stopping garment was a very creative tulle dress covered in delicate ruffles — one of the spectacular designs paraded on the runway as part of the magnificent Tomo Koizumi 2019 Autumn-Winter collection.

The “Blurred Lines” star looked ravishing in her stunning Tomo Koizumi frock, which she paired with simple black heels. The intricate frock –adorned with perfectly sewn frills – boasted higher hems around the thighs, which put her endless pins on full display.

The thigh-skimming dress was cinched at the waist, which highlighted Emily’s hourglass figure. The Gone Girl actress owned the show as she walked along the runway with a regal attitude – one which transpired in the Instagram snap posted a few hours ago.

In the photo, the I Feel Pretty actress gave a sultry look to the camera as she rested one hand on her thigh and used the other to smooth her raven tresses, which are pulled back into a sleek hairstyle.

For her latest Instagram snap, the model wore natural-looking makeup and painted her plump lips with nude lipstick.

In the caption of the photo, Emily gave a shout-out to the Japanese designer, as well as to stylist Katie Grand – who first discovered Koizumi on Instagram a mere month ago – and to photographer Hunter Abrams. The Polish beauty also penned a gracious thank-you message and described Koizumi’s NYFW debut as an “inspired show.”

The star-studded event, which brought together a line-up of famous supermodels – including Bella Hadid, Karen Elson, and Joan Smalls – was hosted on Friday night inside the lavish basement of Marc Jacobs’ Madison Avenue store. Vogue described the show as “a sartorial spectacle of fairy-tale proportions,” noting that Koizumi’s creations were simply “otherworldly.”

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

In fact, the ruffled mini-dress worn by Emily Ratajkowski was the most subdued in the entire collection. As the Daily Mail points out, her ivory attire looked rather simple in the sea of rainbow gowns paraded on the runway.

The bright, neon colors aside, the ruffles of her frock looked like minimalist frills compared to the voluminous, intricately layered gowns worn by other models – which seemed inspired by paper roses.

For instance, Bella Hadid bared her long, lean legs in an extravagant royal blue mini-dress ornate with mint-green frills, “which excelled in its width than its height.”

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Another notable runway look was that of Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, who swanned down the stairs in a very eccentric, rainbow-colored gown, complete with grandiose layered sleeves and an elaborate train.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

According to Vogue, all the models sported a very unique hairstyle created by Guido Palau – the “dramatic” look left the audience gasping. Given the flamboyant, over-the-top nature of the gowns, Palau wanted to counterbalance the visual effect with an “androgynous crop” – one that sported an “edgy twist.” As such, he decided to apply faux jagged bangs to the models’ hairline to create a haphazard micro-fringe look.

This particular detail, visible in the runway photos, is missing from Emily’s Instagram snap, where the model chose to forgo the boyish-looking chopped bangs.