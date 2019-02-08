Jennifer Lopez Bares Midriff & Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her spectacular figure in Miami earlier this week. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old World Of Dance star was photographed while coming out of the gym, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The ageless beauty was not alone. In a new set of photos that surfaced in the media, the “On the Floor” songstress is accompanied by her 43-year-old boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The two lovebirds have recently wrapped up a 10-day no-sugar, no-carbs challenge, which they started on January 22. Given that J-Lo and A-Rod celebrated their milestone with a lavish feast, as the Inquisitr reported last week, it’s no surprise that the Shades Of Blue actress and her former baseball star beau are hitting the gym hard.

Despite their carb-filled fiesta – which included four pizzas, chicken wings, French fries, and an assortment of desserts, as seen in a photo posted by A-Rod on Instagram last Friday – Jennifer looked very slender as she exited the gym on Wednesday.

In the new snapshots, the actress/singer/dancer was not afraid to bare her midriff and showcase her incredibly toned physique.

The Second Act star donned a bright red crop top that stopped just below her buxom chest, putting her rock-hard abs on full display. Jennifer paired her top with curve-hugging leggings in a very interesting Buddha-themed pattern, which mixed red with a mystique shade of dark blue.

Jennifer Lopez looks fit and fab after hitting the gym in Miami https://t.co/aSwpQ4pCUU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 8, 2019

J-Lo completed her sporty look with a pair of black-and-white sneakers and pulled back her hair in a stylish bun. The star also wore a pair of large hoop earrings, which, according to the Daily Mail, lent her look a “Bronx vibe.”

Meanwhile, A-Rod stepped out to the gym in a simple, all-black, casual outfit. The businessman wore black snickers with white soles and rocked a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The two certainly looked like a vibrant couple ready to take on the world, as can be seen in the batch of dynamic photos published by the Daily Mail.

Last week, Jennifer shocked her fans with another gorgeous photo that put her perfect abs on display. The snapshot, which she posted on her Instagram page, was taken while J-Lo was still on her 10-day challenge and ended up garnering 3.1 million views.

In her sexy Instagram snap, the “Dinero” singer showcased her age-defying figure in a pink bikini and pink-and-white leggings with a sweet floral pattern. The star also wore a pink beanie hat and struck a sultry pose as she leaned against the fireplace mantel.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for two years. The couple celebrated their second anniversary on February 3 with a pair of loving messages and sweet photo collages posted on their Instagram pages.

J-Lo penned a heartfelt message to her boyfriend on their anniversary, the Inquisitr reported at the time.

A-Rod returned the very romantic favor with a heartwarming message of his own, as reported by the Inquisitr.