Heidi Klum Jokes About A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Seriously Plunging Sheer Gown

Heidi's joking about showing off her amazing body in a very low-cut dress.

Heidi Klum stunned fans this week as she showed off her amazing body in a plunging sheer gown at the amfAR New York Gala 2019 on February 6 where she also joked about taking extra precautions to avoid suffering a wardrobe malfunction. As reported by the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old mom of four and America’s Got Talent: The Champions judge proved that there’s most definitely no age limit to looking incredible on the red carpet as she revealed some serious skin in her low-cut silver dress.

New photos showed the star smiling from ear to ear as she walked and twirled around on the red carpet, flaunting her seriously fun dress by designer Paolo Sebastian, which featured silver fringe all the way down the skirt as she swished from side to side.

Heidi had her signature long blonde hair down and flowing past her shoulders while she opted for a nude lip and black eyeliner.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event, the star joked that she chose the pretty revealing dress because she liked the way it framed her “bosoms” but also ensured that she wouldn’t have any embarrassing moments while twirling around.

“I like the way it makes my bosoms look,” Klum told the site on the red carpet, joking that she took extra precautions to ensure she didn’t suffer from a wardrobe malfunction.

“And there’s a net here. I think people always wonder why they’re not falling out, but there’s a net here [that’s] hidden.”

The star also shared a fun look at her twirl on her Instagram account as she attended the big event in New York City ahead of New York Fashion Week.

The Germany’s Next Top Model host posted a seriously fun boomerang video that showed her shimmying around inside the gala, again swishing the fringe on her dress while also putting her amazing body on full display for her millions of followers.

The comments section was full of sweet comments from Klum’s fans, who praised her for confidently showing off her body in her plunging gown this week.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

One fan told the German supermodel that she is a “goddess” while a second commented on the sassy clip, “Such a beautiful woman” with several red heart emojis.

A third then added on the social media, “Heidi is beautiful.”

The video has already been viewed on the star’s account more than 333,000 times since the mom of four first uploaded it to her Instagram.

During Heidi’s latest stunning appearance at the event in the Big Apple, she revealed that she’d actually set a wedding date with her fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, after the couple got engaged back in December.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Klum shared that her big wedding plans with the musician are “coming along,” though she played it coy when it came to revealing exactly when they’ll be heading down the aisle together.

“Yeah, I think we did,” the supermodel teased when asked if they’ve set a wedding date, before adding that people “will find out eventually.”