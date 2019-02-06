‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Neil Saves The Day For Devon

Kristoff St. John's final scenes as Neil aired.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, February 6, brings a bittersweet moment for viewers with Kristoff St. John’s final scenes as Neil Winters. In the episode, Neil’s suggestion ends up saving Devon’s event and pushing Ana into the spotlight. Plus, Kyle and Lola disagree, and Sharon receives shocking new evidence implicating Victor in J.T.’s murder.

Ana (Loren Lott) came up with an excellent idea for Devon (Bryton James) to host a party to reveal Fen Baldwin (Zack Tinker) to the world. Neil (Kristoff St. John) showed up for Devon’s big night, and Devon let his dad know that his anxiety is better, which pleased Neil to hear. When Fen failed to show up on time, Neil talked to Ana about singing while they waited for the pop star to show up.

The later Fen became, the more upset Devon got over the disrespect, and he considered canceling the event. However Neil convinced Ana to save the day by performing, so Ana agreed just to help out her brother. Devon announced her, and as she finished singing, Fen finally showed up. Neil told Devon that Ana performed just for him because that is what family does for each other. Inquisitr reported that today’s scenes were St. John’s last, and Friday Y&R will air a tribute to the beloved late actor.

To honor Kristoff St. John, #YR will air a special tribute to him during the show on Friday, Feb. 8. His final episode of The Young and the Restless will air tomorrow. Please join us in saying goodbye to a beloved member of the Y&R and @CBSDaytime family. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HXTLQGrdWt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 5, 2019

Elsewhere, after Mariah (Camryn Grimes) visited Sharon (Sharon Case) at the station, Sharon received an email to the tip line with evidence that pointed to Victor (Eric Braeden) as J.T.’s killer. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up, and Sharon asked about deleting dead-end tips. He told her erasing tips would get her fired because they’ve already been logged.

Sharon took a break and found Nick (Joshua Morrow). She told him about the damning tip. Nick realized the person who recorded it taped it from the living room at the Ranch. Nick said that Katie had interacted with the person and that they’d found surveillance equipment in the walls, which left her stunned. Nick suggested J.T. is still alive and doing it, but Sharon thought it was somebody else. Before she left, Nick asked Sharon to delete the file, but she said she couldn’t, and he understood. Eventually, Sharon went back to work and showed the incriminating tip to Rey. He thanked her and said it could be enough to convict Victor.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) had plans for dinner and a movie with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah, and somehow Fen and Summer (Hunter King) showed up. Summer spilled the beans about Kyle and Fen’s photoshoot and insisted on showing the pictures. Fen realized he was late for his debut with Devon and split. Lola told Kyle she was too tired for a movie, and outside they fought over his neglecting to tell her about the photo shoot. Eventually, Kyle admitted their lack of an intimate relationship upset him because it meant Lola still doesn’t trust him, and Lola left in tears.

Inside, Summer used Kyle and Lola’s argument to push his buttons. Summer reminded Kyle that a relationship should meet the needs of both people in it.