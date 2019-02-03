Emily Sears Flaunts Curves & Full Booty In Skintight Body Suit For Sultry Snap

Maxim model Emily Sears is a pro at showing off her gorgeous assets on her social media platforms, and a post dropped by the bombshell on Sunday was no different. Playfully asking if there was a major sporting event happening this evening, Sears wowed her 4.7 million followers with a shot of herself in a skintight, floral body suit that left very little to the imagination.

Covered in lace and flowers, the bodysuit from model favorite hot-spot Fashion Nova featured spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and was high cut to reveal her curvaceous thighs and legs. The top, which had a lacy overlay, gave her ample cleavage the spotlight and her buxom chest was front-and-center.

In a second pic added to the slideshow, the glamour model showed off the backside of the frock, which revealed a thong style bottom that put her full booty on display. She arched her back and leaned her weight on one leg, which showed off her gorgeous physique.

Sears wore her honey colored hair in a curly up-do, with flirtatious ringlets falling around her face, framing her delicate features. She kept her makeup fresh-faced, save for some smokey shadow and a flick of dark mascara that made her eyes pop. Sears didn’t use any accessories for the snap, but her two sweet tattoos — one on her backside and the other on her ankle — were visible in the second photo in the series.

The Maxim model really knows how to bring the heat to keep her adoring admirers coming back for more. In another post from this weekend, Sears sat on the edge of her bed with nothing but a plush, white bathrobe on. Her voluptuous chest was on full display as she leaned her arm on her knee to give the camera a sexy glare.

For that snap, she let her golden hair fall in loose, bouncy curls that cascaded over one side of her body. She wore contouring to emphasize her flawless features, and a nude lip to accent her plump pout. She wore a dusting of tan eye shadow and some liner that showed off her emerald colored eyes.

Recently, Sears made jaws drop in a tiny, pink satin dress as she sauntered around a corridor showing off different angles of the sexy number. Clung tight to her curvaceous body, Sears’s toned legs and buxom backside were given the spotlight thanks to the revealing garb. She busted out of the top of the frock, and her bouncy waves fell over her chest and arms, giving the look a radiant and fun vibe.

As always, fans of the gorgeous model will keep their eyes locked on her social media accounts to see what the vixen will be wearing next.