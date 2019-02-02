Irina Shayk Flaunts Booty In A Thong For Sexy Instagram Selfie

Irina Shayk shared a fun new Instagram selfie with her fans wearing just lingerie. The model posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror, as she showed off her derriere in a thong bottom and bra. She held a cellphone in her right hand, which she held casually to take the photo. Irina also wore her hair down and let it cover the left side of her face.

Shayk’s other recent posts showed outtakes from her Numero Magazine photoshoot, which included her posing in a variety of outfits. In all of the photos, Irina’s hair appeared very short — styled similarly to a bob cut — so it’s likely she was wearing a wig. Moreover, the model sported an elaborately detailed long-sleeve dress or suit, which was paired with black cowboy boots and a wide-brimmed hat.

Irina was also photographed sitting on the ground wearing a bodysuit with a mesh tank overlay, along with a one-piece swimsuit with an off-the-shoulder look and a cut-out in the middle. Photographer Peter Lindbergh was credited for the images. The German photographer has been called “a pioneer in photography,” especially when it comes to the fashion industry. His website notes that “Lindbergh is the first photographer to include a narrative in his fashion series, his storytelling brought a new vision of art and fashion photography.”

In other news, the model previously opened up to E! News about what it means to juggle a career and motherhood.

“I think now a woman has the freedom to work and to be a mom and to be herself. I think it’s really important to remember that a woman is the strongest one and that if we want we can manage everything at the same time.”

“If you love to do something you can manage. You can manage your time, you can manage your passion,” she added.

With all that being said, Irina has a big fan base, not just because she has carved out a space for herself in the modeling industry, but because her boyfriend is actor Bradley Cooper. She rarely shares photos of herself with Bradley, and the two tend to be very private about their relationship.

This is especially apparent, considering her recent posts show her posing with other men, as opposed to Bradley Cooper. This included a photo from five days ago when she posed with Russian talk show host Ivan Urgant, and a photo from mid-December when she took a picture with Riccardo Tisci.