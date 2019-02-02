Maren Morris Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Maren's showing off her tan in a tiny red bikini at the beach.

Country star Maren Morris is showing off her impressive tan in a new beach snap posted to her Instagram account. The “The Middle” singer gave fans a look at her amazingly toned body in the new bikini photo she shared with her more than 800,000 followers this week as she posed with her back to the camera while gazing out towards the ocean.

The stunning vacation photo showed Maren soaking up the sun in Quintana Roo, Mexico, while wearing a pretty skimpy red bikini.

Maren’s tan was on full display as she sipped on a drink while spending some time on the sand. She also rocked a fun gold body chain that wrapped around her back and opted to shield her eyes from the sun while south of the border with a pair of dark shades.

Writing in the caption, Morris told fans just how much she loves the North American country while sharing the Mexican flag emoji.

But while the singer was sharing her love for the country in her bikini, her fans were sharing their love for her showing off her body confidence in her latest post.

The comments section was flooded with sweet comments from her hundreds of thousands of followers after she flaunted her toned middle and lean legs.

“Where can I get a body like this? Asking for a friend,” one fan asked the star after seeing her posing in her skimpy bikini. Another told Morris on the social media site, “Body goals for sure!”

“I just need to know HOWWWWWW one looks like this,” a third added.

Back in 2017, Maren revealed her on-tour health and workout secrets to Sounds Like Nashville.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“I try to eat healthy, it’s hard especially when there’s really good catering,” she explained to the site of how she gets and keeps her body looking so good, but revealed that even when she’s on the road she still tried to get a good workout in whenever she can.

“I’ll have my dog out on the road this year and we have a girl bus and a boy bus this time around so I think we’re going to deck out the girl bus and we’ll have our workout routines every day or try as we may,” Maren added.

As reported by Taste of Country, Morris has been known to recruit a few famous friends for her workouts in the past.

Back in July, Carrie Underwood’s trainer Erin Oprea shared two snaps of the “My Church” singer post-workout with her fellow female country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce.

One photo showed the gang all smiling together after getting their exercise in, while the second showed the ladies revealing just how strong they really are as they posed with their weights.