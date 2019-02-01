Jasmine Tookes Sizzles In Plunging Red Lingerie To Celebrate Her Birthday On Instagram

It may be her birthday, but Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes was the one giving the gift today. She posted a sexy new snap to her Instagram account that her 3.4 million followers went wild for.

Jasmine posed against a black wall for the steamy new photo shared on February 1, which also happens to be the model’s 28th birthday. The Victoria’s Secret angel stunned in a sexy red lace baby-doll lingerie ensemble from the brand — one that left little to the imagination. Jasmine put on a busty display in the barely-there getup that featured a plunging neckline to show off an ample amount of the model’s cleavage. The lingerie also sported a cinched waist band that flaunted her enviably trim midsection. The model’s dark tresses were worn down in messy waves, and were strewn around her face. Tookes sported a full face of makeup, including a dark smoky eye and red glossy lip.

A pair of red neon wings were illuminated on the wall behind her as she gave the camera a sultry look, the light fixture almost an homage to the frequent accessory she rocks down the runway for the popular lingerie brand’s annual fashion show.

“Ready for take off,” she captioned the steamy photo — before informing her fans that she would be taking her birthday celebrations to sunny Miami, Florida.

Jasmine’s fan base showed nothing but love for the jaw-dropping new image, one which had accrued nearly 90,000 at the time of this writing. Hundreds took to the comments section to offer their own well-wishes for the gorgeous birthday girl, and to compliment her stunning look.

Jasmine’s fellow Victoria’s Secret angels have been showing some love for their friend throughout the day. One of Jasmine’s best friends — Josephine Skriver — shared a set of photos to her own Instagram account to celebrate the special day, including one that showed the two ladies playing in the snow wearing nothing but swimsuits.

“Today is my girls FREAKING BIRTHDAY!” Josephine captioned her post. “There is not gonna be a caption good enough to describe how obsessed i am with you @jastookes. LOVE YOU SO DAMN MUCH! Can’t wait for more insane adventures with you by my side.”

Jasmine has shared a few glimpses of her birthday celebration to both her Instagram Stories and her Instagram feed — including a photo of a sweet moment put together by her boyfriend, Juan Borrero. This moment featured a plane flying over Jasmine, the plane bearing a sign that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAS-WE LOVE YOU.”