Olivia Culpo Puts On Very Busty Display In Sheer Dress In Latest Instagram Photo

Olivia Culpo is the middle child amongst five siblings, and she often shows her love for them on her Instagram account — particularly her sisters. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself donning a sheer dress while posing with her younger sister, Sophia Culpo.

In the photo in question, Olivia is featured in a sophisticated dress — one consisting of a sheer outer layer and black shorts underneath. The dress has a plunging neckline that shows off a lot of cleavage. The former Miss Universe is rocking a cat-eye, complete with silver eyeshadow that matches the tones of her dress. Olivia is seated in a crowd next to her 22-year-old sister who, according to her Instagram page, is a model as well. Sophia is also a nutrition student at Boston University.

Sophia is rocking a plunging teal dress that she paired with natural colored makeup. She is holding a glass, which she is resting on her knee. Because Olivia didn’t include a geotag with her post, it is unclear where they are — or what event the sisters are attending.

In the caption, Olivia paid homage to her sisters by saying life is better with them by her side. She also tagged her older sister, Aurora.

The snap, which Olivia shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 50,200 likes and more than 210 comments in very short order. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the model — took to the comments section to share their admiration for Olivia and her love for her family.

“Both of u looking awesome,” one user exclaimed.

“Beautiful sisters! Loved that dress!!!!” another one chimed in.

Olivia appears to be living her best life. However, her fans are still dying to know more about her recent personal life, particularly whether or not she is back together with her on-and-off boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola. The two first ignited reconciliation rumors when they posted similar footage of a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on social media, as Hollywood Life recently reported. Since then, the two have been spotted hanging out several times.

The two had split up late last year — after Amendola was seen cozying up to a sports journalist at a Miami beach while Olivia was shooting for Sports Illustrated in Australia. But their recent outings might suggest that the model is ready to leave that in the past.