Nia Sharma Stuns In Sexy Bralette In New Instagram Snapshot

Nia Sharma has taken Instagram by storm with her latest post. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Bollywood starlet took to the popular social media platform to share a series of sexy throwback snapshots of herself in a black bralette that puts her flawless figure on full display, as NewsX pointed out.

In the series in question, the actress, who became a household name in 2014 after playing the lead role in Zee TV’s show Jamai Raja, is featured rocking a black bralette, which she paired with a pair of stylish black denim shorts. In the first photo, Sharma is standing close to the camera, showcasing her toned abs and small waist. The Delhi native accessorized her look with a pair of futuristic sunglasses and a modern, long pearl necklace that reaches down to her shorts.

In the second photo, the actress, who ranked among 2017’s Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women, per NewsX, is seated on a patio chair rocking the same outfit. In this shot, it becomes visible that Sharma completed her modern look with a pair of knee-high leather boots. In the third photo, Sharma is striking a sexy pose in which she is featured on a sofa without her sunglasses as she looks fiercely at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The photos, which Sharma shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 164,000 likes and more than 1,150 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the actress flocked to the comments section to compliment her beauty and share a host of emoji, particularly hearts and fire.

“Looking very hot,” wrote one user, adding three fire emoji to their message.

“When are u coming to Nigeria, we are so welcoming,” another one chimed in.

In the caption, Sharma reflected about the passage of time, noting that the vacation she took just a few months ago is now considered as something from last year. According to her hashtag, the photos were taken in Mauritius, where she went in early November, according to Latestly. The actress went to the East African country alongside co-stars Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the report continued.

In addition to being a well-accomplished television star, Sharma also has a successful career as a professional model, as the Inquisitr has previously noted. She is a brand ambassador for several companies and is widely known for her great fashion sense.